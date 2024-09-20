Assembly elections live updates: Arvind Kejriwal to kick off AAP's election campaign in Haryana today

Assembly elections live updates: Former Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal will kick off the party's campaign in poll-bound Haryana with a roadshow in the Jagadhri constituency on Friday. According to AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak, he will also participate in 13 events across 11 districts, covering the Dabwali, Rania, Bhiwani, Meham, Kalayat, Assandh and Ballabhgarh constituencies, among others, in the coming days. ...Read More

Elections to the 90-member Haryana assembly will be held on October 5, and the results will be declared on October 8. The state is witnessing a fierce battle between the AAP, Congress and BJP - which has governed Haryana since 2014.

Earlier, former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar exuded confidence in the BJP's win in assembly polls, saying that the BJP will form the government in the state for the third consecutive time.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir went to the first phase of polls on Wednesday, September 18. The union territory's voters turned up in unprecedented numbers to exercise their franchise - in the first assembly elections in a decade. According to the Election Commission, the seats in phase one - 16 in Kashmir and eight in Jammu - recorded an overall turnout of 61.11 per cent.

The second phase of polling in the union territory will be held on October 1, and the results will be declared on October 8.