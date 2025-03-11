Assembly passes Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill amid protest

The Karnataka assembly on Monday approved the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, a move that could lead to the restructuring of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into multiple city corporations. The decision, pushed forward by the ruling Congress, faced stiff resistance from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar speaks during the budget session of the assembly in Bengaluru on Monday. (PTI)

The legislation allows for the division of BBMP into as many as seven separate corporations within the Greater Bengaluru area. It also proposes the creation of a Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to oversee and coordinate city administration. Additionally, it extends the tenure of the mayor and deputy mayor to 30 months.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, who tabled the bill, defended the decision and said: “We want the decentralisation of power and administration. We are not destroying Bengaluru as some of the opposition members have stated. Instead, we are strengthening it. We want to make Bengaluru strong.” He argued that the legislation would provide a new direction for the city.

BJP leaders strongly opposed the move, with Leader of Opposition R Ashoka calling it a violation of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s vision of empowering local bodies. He warned that dividing Bengaluru would set a precedent for similar demands from other regions. “Dividing Bengaluru will not help us,” he asserted.

He also warned that the restructuring could shift power away from elected bodies to the chief minister, undermining the principles of the 74th Constitutional Amendment, which mandates devolution of power to local authorities. He added, “Mayors won’t be supreme. And, how can we expect the CM to hold regular meetings? The metropolitan planning committee (MPC) itself hasn’t held a single meeting till date.”

Concerns over governance, resource allocation, and Bengaluru’s identity were at the forefront of the opposition’s objections. Ashoka highlighted disparities in economic activity, noting that the city’s eastern region houses most IT and BT companies, while the western part lags in development. “The GBA would hamper development. Disparity in revenue generation could lead to inter-corporation fights,” he said.

He also drew attention to the potential cultural impact, expressing fears that the proposed division could marginalise Kannada speakers in certain areas. “In 2006, we created BBMP at a time when Kannadigas were becoming a minority. It would have become a Union Territory. We brought villages under the city,” he said. “Now, how will Kannada survive in Bengaluru East?”

In response to criticism, Shivakumar argued that a single chief commissioner could not effectively manage Bengaluru’s growing administrative demands. However, Ashoka countered this claim by pointing out that a single chief secretary manages the entire state of Karnataka, and one Prime Minister governs the entire country.

The bill was previously referred to a joint select committee, which presented its report last week. Under the proposed structure, the GBA would be headed by the chief minister, while the minister in charge of Bengaluru’s development would serve as the ex-officio vice-chairperson.

Despite the opposition’s protests, the bill was successfully passed in the assembly, setting the stage for a significant transformation in Bengaluru’s governance framework. With concerns over administration, representation, and Bengaluru’s unity, the legislation remains a contentious issue, drawing sharp divisions between the ruling party and the opposition.

Vijayan Menon, president of the Citizen Action Forum, criticised the proposed structure as “unconstitutional,” arguing that the bill effectively hands over city administration to a ministerial committee, bypassing elected municipal officials. “The bill envisions a system where we will be paying our property tax not just to the municipal body, but also to a committee led by the chief minister,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Legislative Assembly on Monday also passed a bill aimed at protecting borrowers from harassment by microfinance institutions (MFIs), with penal provisions including a jail term up to ten years, and fine as high as ₹5 lakh for violation.

The Karnataka Micro Loan and Small Loan (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Bill, 2025, piloted by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil on behalf of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, was passed unopposed with a voice vote.

With PTI inputs