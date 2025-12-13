New Delhi, The Centre has significantly constricted the financial lifelines of Naxals with seizure of assets worth ₹92 crore through a multi-agency coordinated action, inflicting severe moral and psychological damage to "urban naxals" by tightening control over their information networks, a government statement said Saturday. Assets worth ₹ 92 cr seized in anti-Naxal action, severe damage inflicted to 'urban naxals': Govt

To meet the firm target of making the country completely Naxal-free by March 2026, the government has created a dedicated vertical in the National Investigation Agency which has seized ₹40 crore, state authorities have seized an additional ₹40 crore, while the Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth ₹12 crore.

"Simultaneous action has inflicted severe moral and psychological damage on urban Naxals and tightened control over their information warfare networks," the statement said.

Giving exhaustive details of action taken against the Maoist extremists, the government said only three districts remain "most-affected" by Naxalism in 2025 compared to 36 in 2014.

In 2025 so far, 317 Naxals have been neutralised, 862 arrested and 1,973 surrendered, it said.

"A total of 28 top Naxal leaders have been neutralised, including one Central Committee Member in 2024 and five in 2025," it said.

Listing out major successes by security forces, the government said 27 hardcore Naxals were killed in Operation Black Forest, 24 surrendered in Bijapur on May 23, 2025, and 258 surrendered in October 2025 across Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra , including 10 senior Naxals.

"Total Naxal-affected districts have been reduced from 126 in 2014 to just 11 in 2025. Fortified police stations increased from only 66 until 2014 to 586 constructed in the last 10 years," it said.

Police stations recording Naxal incidents dropped sharply from 330 across 76 districts in 2013 to merely 52 in 22 districts by June 2025.

In addition, 361 new security camps have been established in the last six years and 68 night-landing helipads have been built to strengthen operational reach.

"The government has adopted a unified, multi-dimensional and decisive strategy against Naxalism, replacing the scattered approach of previous governments," the statement said.

The government has also given a parallel push to improve infrastructure in the Naxal-infested zones with 12,000 km of roads constructed in the areas between May 2014 and August 2025.

Projects for a total of 17,589 km have been approved at a cost of ₹20,815 crore, ensuring all-weather connectivity and mobility in previously inaccessible areas, it said.

A major project to improve mobile connectivity was also undertaken with 2,343 mobile towers installed at a cost of ₹4,080 crore in the first phase, followed by 2,542 towers sanctioned in the second phase with an investment of ₹2,210 crore, of which 1,154 are already installed.

"Additionally, under the Aspirational Districts and 4G Saturation schemes, 8,527 towers have been approved, with 2,596 and 2,761 towers, respectively, now functional, dramatically improving communication and intelligence reach in core Naxal zones," it said.

Banking services were promoted in the Naxal zones with the setting up of 1,804 bank branches, 1,321 ATMs and posting of 37,850 banking correspondents to give deep financial inclusion a boost.

The government also opened 5,899 post offices across 90 districts with coverage at every 5 km, bringing banking, postal and remittance services directly to remote communities previously under Naxal influence, it said.

The actions of the government in the last 11 years have ensured that the naxal violence has fallen over 70 per cent, civilian and security-force casualties have plummeted, top Maoist leadership has been systematically neutralised, and thousands of cadres have chosen mainstream life over armed struggle, the statement said.

"While pockets of resistance remain and complete eradication demands sustained vigilance till the declared deadline of 31 March 2026, the trajectory is unmistakable: the ideological and territorial backbone of the Naxal insurgency has been broken, paving the way for lasting peace and development in regions long deprived of both," it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.