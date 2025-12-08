Nagpur, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said assistance provided through the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund has become a major support for the families of soldiers who lead a difficult life and sacrifice for the nation. Assistance from Flag Day Fund major support for families of soldiers: Fadnavis

The chief minister launched the fund collection drive at Ramgiri, his official residence in the city.

The life of a martyred soldier is invaluable, but to strengthen the support system for their families, the government has increased the financial assistance from ₹25 lakh to ₹1 crore, a release quoted Fadnavis as saying.

"The dedication of soldiers towards the nation cannot be measured in any terms. Several initiatives have been undertaken to support their families. The Flag Day Fund has become a major support for the families of soldiers," he said.

Fadnavis noted that many citizens voluntarily contribute to the fund from their daily earnings, and the money collected is utilised for meaningful welfare initiatives of ex-servicemen and dependents.

He said that during 'Operation Sindoor', the world once again witnessed the valour of the Indian Army, recognised as one of the most powerful forces globally and capable of facing future challenges.

The chief minister appealed to citizens to contribute to the fund "as per their capacity and express respect towards the armed forces".

During the event, the Flag Day badge was pinned to launch the fund collection drive.

Officials from various departments and the district administration were felicitated for meeting the collection target. Florists Ashish Gadikar and Santosh Gadikar, who donate ₹500 per month from their earnings, were specially honoured. Major Hemant Jakate, a veteran of the 1965 and 1971 wars, contributed ₹50,000, while one Geeta Kothe donated ₹1 lakh.

Meritorious children of ex-servicemen were also felicitated.

According to officials, Nagpur district collected ₹3.51 crore in 2024, becoming one of the top performers in Maharashtra. The district was allotted the same target for 2025.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.