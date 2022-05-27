‘Assured of all help’: Kerala actor assault case survivor after meeting CM Vijayan

The south Indian actor who was abducted and assaulted in 2017 on Thursday called on Kerala chief minister (CM) Pinarayi Vijayan to share her concerns, following which the latter pledged to support her.

The development comes amid a controversy over her latest petition in the high court where she had alleged that her case was being sabotaged.

After the meeting, the 35-year old actor said “she is satisfied with the positive response from the CM”. “The CM assured me of all the help and I am satisfied with the meeting. My move was not against the government but somehow it was interpreted in that way which I regret,” she said after the 15-minute meeting.

She said she was never influenced by any political group or others and will go ahead with her fight for justice. “There are different interpretations. No politics or pressure is involved. I suffered a lot and I have to get justice,” she said. “I am grateful and I trust his (CM’s) words,” she said. She was accompanied by dubbing artist Bhayalakshmi to the state secretariat.

Following the meeting, Vijayan summoned state police chief Anil Kant and directed him to address her concerns. “The government has always stood with her and will continue to support her. Her concerns regarding the on-going investigation will be addressed,” a statement from the chief minister’s office read.

On Monday, the survivor had moved the high court with a plea alleging a concerted bid to sabotage her case and, political interference.

Reacting to the meeting, Opposition leader V D Satheesan said, “She is like a daughter to us. We never politicised her issue. After she filed the petition, the CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had insulted her saying the United Democratic Front was behind her move.”

In her fresh petition she had also raised an allegation that the “trial court judge was unfair in her approach” and sought the court’s intervention. She also claimed video clips of the assault were leaked out from the trial court and no action was taken against offenders. She said she suspected sabotage after crime branch additional director general of police (ADGP) S Sreejith who was supervising the probe was shifted abruptly and investigating team failed to question defence lawyers who allegedly tried to influence some of the witnesses in the case.

