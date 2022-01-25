At 50%, Karnataka district logs highest test positivity rate in state

According to the data released by the state’s Covid war room Karnataka district Chikkaballapura has recorded a test positivity rate (TPR) of over 50%, the highest across the state. While the positivity rate for Monday stood at 32.95%, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.06%.

Incidently, Chikkaballapura is the home constituency of the Karnataka health minister Dr Sudhakar.The Covid war room data stated that out of the 30 districts in Karnataka, 24 have a case positivity rate higher than 10%.The total number of active cases across the state on Monday was 3.6 lakh.Meanwhile, Karnataka logged 46,426 new cases and 32 fatalities, on Monday, taking the tally to 35.6 lakh and the death toll to 38,614.In keeping with the growing infections, chief minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that the decision to further ease Covid-19 restrictions will be taken after analysing the pandemic situation in the state.

The overall positivity rate reported in Chikkaballapura district stood at 50.43% as of Sunday. According to the district administration, concentrated testing in the district has resulted in a high positivity rate. “We have been focussing on testing the contacts of the Covid positive patients and students who have come for outside the state. Because of this targeted testing, we have a higher positivity rate and most of the patients have no or mild symptoms,” said a health department official in the district.

The second highest positivity rate in the state was reported in Mandya with 40.48%.

According to bed availability data, no general, ICU and ventilators in the districts have been used. Similarly, 4,516 Covid care centre beds and 198 beds in hospitals remain available.

The state had recorded 50,210 fresh infections on Sunday.There were 41,703 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 31.6 lakh, a health department bulletin said.

Of the new cases today, 21,569 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 27,008 people being discharged and nine virus-related deaths.

Of the 32 deaths, nine are from Bengaluru Urban, three each from Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru and Udupi, two each from Haveri and Kalaburagi, followed by others.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest with 4,105 new cases, Tumakuru 2,960, Hassan 1,908 and Mandya 1,837.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 16,07,226 cases, followed by Mysuru 2,07,135 and Tumakuru 1,43,552. According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 13,64,333, followed by Mysuru 1,85,834 and Tumakuru 1,27,269.

Cumulatively, a total of 60.6 million samples have been tested, of which 1.4 lakh were tested on Monday alone.

The state’s average positivity rate is 20.63% and more than half of the districts have reported a positivity rate greater than the state average as of Sunday.

The state government had recently lifted the weekend curfew but decided to continue the night curfew and there is all likelihood that restrictions will be lifted from districts with lowest Covid test positivity rate.

“Keeping in consideration the Covid spread, we have already taken a few decisions such as removing the weekend curfew. We have to observe the situation in the state further. All the future regulations will be based on how the state responds to the pandemic,” the CM said.

Bengaluru Urban district which has been reporting the highest number of cases in the state recorded a positivity rate of 20.13%. The district stood at the 18th spot in terms of positivity rate.

Meanwhile, leader of Opposition in legislative assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the spike in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka is not connected with the Mekedatu padayatra led by Congress. Talking to reporters in Hubli, he said that the BJP is making political statements over Covid. “Did Basavaraj Bommai, R Ashoka, and others get Covid due to our padayatra?” he asked.

Meanwhile, state health minister K Sudhakar on Sunday said that all adults across Karnataka have been administered the first anti-Covid vaccine jab. “We made it! It took us exactly 1 year and 7 days to achieve 100% first dose coverage! Karnataka is the first state in the country (>4 cr adult population) to achieve this feat. Kudos to all health workers and district administration on this stellar achievement! (sic),” Sudhakar said in a tweet.

According to the data shared by him, Gadag district achieved 105% vaccination of its eligible population with the first dose whereas inoculation coverage in Bidar, Bagalkote and Vijayapura districts, was 104% of the population.

With Agency Inputs