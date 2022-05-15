At Chintan Shivir, Congress leaders question EVMs’ credibility

A string of losses in national and regional polls in the past few years has prompted the Congress to discuss the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and their possible tampering on the final day of its three-day chintan shivir (brainstorming workshop) on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The discussion came even as the party won several elections, including the general elections in 2004 and 2009, with votes cast in EVMs.

According to party functionaries familiar with the developments, former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan suggested that the workshop adopt a resolution to resume use of paper ballots if the Congress returned to power at the Centre – a proposition that would require winning votes through EVMs.

Several members of the political committee of the workshop, led by Rajya Sabha leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, questioned the credibility of EVMs. Some even pointed at the February elections in five states, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, to drive home their point, the party functionaries said on condition of anonymity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Some leaders furnished data, others cited articles to express doubt over EVMs,” one of the functionaries said.

While several opposition parties in the past have alleged tampering of EVMs during various polls, there is no evidence so far to prove the charge.

In 2017, the Election Commission of India had challenged political parties to prove their allegations against the devices. None of the parties could prove their point, prompting the poll watchdog to rule out going back to paper ballots.

The commission, however, reiterated that voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) will be used along with EVMs in all elections to ensure transparency. VVPAT records the name of the candidate and symbol a person voted for on a paper receipt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON