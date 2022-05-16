At its Chintan Shivir, BJP discusses strategy for Gujarat assembly elections

Ahmedabad: Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat on Monday discussed the strategies to be adopted for the assembly elections expected to be held in December this year and set an ambitious 150-seat target in the 182-member state assembly, people familiar with the matter said.

BJP leader and education minister Jitu Vaghani told reporters the BJP will focus more on seats it lost in the 2017 Assembly polls. “We will also work to make our strong seats even stronger to ensure victory with a huge margin, and set the tone for the 2024 general elections,” Vaghani said.

The meeting was attended by Union home minister Amit Shah, chief minister Bhupendra Patel, party national general secretary BL Santhosh, Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil and about 30 senior leaders, he added.

In 2017, the BJP retained power by winning 99 seats, just seven above the majority mark. But the Congress, which put up its best performance in two decades, ended up with a surprise performance of 77 seats. The BJP currently has 111 lawmakers after defections by about a dozen Congress legislators while the Congress, is down to 67, and struggling to keep other legislators from walking away.

One BJP leader said the party leaders also discussed the efforts of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which has been attempting to make inroads into the state that has voted to keep the BJP in power for 27 years. AAP leaders have said that they hope to occupy the opposition space in Gujarat.

“AAP is trying to make inroads in Gujarat and needs to be stopped. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been targeting the BJP in his visits to the state over the past few weeks on issues of government schools and hospitals. A strategy on how to counter this narrative was discussed,” said a BJP leader.

There was some talk at the meeting on keeping out aspirants who have contested four elections or more. It is not clear if there was a decision on this aspect.

The BJP is looking at strengthening its presence in the 27 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. The area is seen as a stronghold of the Congress that won 15 seats in 2017 while the BJP only won nine. Two were bagged by Bharatiya Tribal Party that an alliance with AAP and one was won by an Independent.