Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

At least 14 die after drinking spurious liquor in Punjab; 7 held

PTI |
May 13, 2025 11:41 AM IST

At least 14 die after drinking spurious liquor in Punjab; 7 held

Chandigarh/Amritsar, At least 14 people have died in Punjab's Amritsar district after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, leading to the arrest of seven accused, officials said on Tuesday.

At least 14 die after drinking spurious liquor in Punjab; 7 held
At least 14 die after drinking spurious liquor in Punjab; 7 held

Police said six people have been hospitalised with complications caused by hooch.

The deaths occurred in villages Bhangali, Patalpuri, Marari Kalan and Therewal, said the officials. Police probe revealed that methanol, which was used for preparing the hooch, was procured in bulk online.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said those responsible for the deaths of innocent people in the villages in Majitha would not be spared. "These are not deaths, these are murders," he said in an X post.

The Amritsar district administration deployed medical teams who are going door-to-door in the affected villages to check on people who might have consumed spurious liquor.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney confirmed the death of 14 people and said most of the victims were daily wagers.

Police received information about the deaths on Monday night.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Satinder Singh said seven people, including the main accused, have been arrested and a probe was underway.

Five of the seven arrested have been identified as Prabhjit Singh, the main accused, Kulbir Singh, Sahib Singh, Gurjant Singh and Ninder Kaur, police said.

Sawhney, along with Satinder Singh and Jalandhar Rural Police Senior Superintendent of Police Maninder Singh visited the affected villages. They also met the families of the victims.

"We deputed medical teams as soon as we got information about it . Our teams are visiting door to door. Even though those who consumed it are not symptomatic, we are insisting that they be admitted in the hospital for medical checkup," the DC told reporters here.

She said the victims had consumed the spurious liquor either on Sunday or Monday and started vomiting. "We completely stand by the affected families and assure them of our full support," the DC said.

SSP Singh said the main accused, Prabhjit Singh, had got supplies of 50 litres of methanol that he diluted and sold to people in two-litre packets.

"We are tracing and seizing each and every packet," he said.

The grilling of the main accused revealed that one Sahib Singh ordered methanol online and then distributed it, police said, adding a case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Excise Act.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / At least 14 die after drinking spurious liquor in Punjab; 7 held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On