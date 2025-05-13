Chandigarh/Amritsar, At least 14 people have died in Punjab's Amritsar district after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, leading to the arrest of seven accused, officials said on Tuesday. At least 14 die after drinking spurious liquor in Punjab; 7 held

Police said six people have been hospitalised with complications caused by hooch.

The deaths occurred in villages Bhangali, Patalpuri, Marari Kalan and Therewal, said the officials. Police probe revealed that methanol, which was used for preparing the hooch, was procured in bulk online.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said those responsible for the deaths of innocent people in the villages in Majitha would not be spared. "These are not deaths, these are murders," he said in an X post.

The Amritsar district administration deployed medical teams who are going door-to-door in the affected villages to check on people who might have consumed spurious liquor.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney confirmed the death of 14 people and said most of the victims were daily wagers.

Police received information about the deaths on Monday night.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Satinder Singh said seven people, including the main accused, have been arrested and a probe was underway.

Five of the seven arrested have been identified as Prabhjit Singh, the main accused, Kulbir Singh, Sahib Singh, Gurjant Singh and Ninder Kaur, police said.

Sawhney, along with Satinder Singh and Jalandhar Rural Police Senior Superintendent of Police Maninder Singh visited the affected villages. They also met the families of the victims.

"We deputed medical teams as soon as we got information about it . Our teams are visiting door to door. Even though those who consumed it are not symptomatic, we are insisting that they be admitted in the hospital for medical checkup," the DC told reporters here.

She said the victims had consumed the spurious liquor either on Sunday or Monday and started vomiting. "We completely stand by the affected families and assure them of our full support," the DC said.

SSP Singh said the main accused, Prabhjit Singh, had got supplies of 50 litres of methanol that he diluted and sold to people in two-litre packets.

"We are tracing and seizing each and every packet," he said.

The grilling of the main accused revealed that one Sahib Singh ordered methanol online and then distributed it, police said, adding a case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Excise Act.

