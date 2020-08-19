At least 221 Uttarakhand police personnel have tested for Covid-19 till August 17

india

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 17:40 IST

Dehradun: At least 221 Uttarakhand Police personnel have tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive until Monday, according to the data compiled by the state police headquarters.

The police personnel from the hill state’s Haridwar district was the worst affected at 58, following by Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts at 49 and 42, respectively.

The data showed that 132 personnel has been treated, of whom 88 have recovered from their viral infection and have resumed their duties.

Altogether, 1,970 police personnel was also quarantined for Covid-19, of whom 1,658 has recovered from their viral infection and rejoined work.

The police have booked 27,701 people across the state for violating social distancing norms, while 2.10 lakh were pulled up for not wearing masks in public places.

A majority of the offenders booked for flouting social distancing norms were from Haridwar district at 7,851, followed by 4,194 and 4,123 from Pauri Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal districts, respectively.

Similarly, the maximum offenders for not wearing masks were from Dehradun district at 86,594, followed by 29,354 and 22,848 from Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts, respectively.

The police have also booked 211 people for allegedly spreading rumours regarding the pandemic on social media.

Another 902 people were booked for flouting quarantine norms.

Ashok Kumar, director-general of police (DGP), (law & order), Uttarakhand Police, said, “Many police personnel tested Covid-19 positive. But fortunately, more than half of them have recovered from their viral infection and resumed work.”

He added: “The personnel has been asked to take all necessary precautions while on duty in a bid to prevent contracting the viral infection. We have also directed them to take strict action against anyone found violating Covid-19 norms in the state.”