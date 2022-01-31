At NCW event, Modi lauds 26-wk maternity leave move, jabs previous govt for doing little

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke about steps taken by his government towards women empowerment as he addressed an event to mark the 30th foundation day of the National Commission for Women (NCW).

Addressing a virtual event, Modi said about 70 per cent of beneficiaries under Mudra Yojana are women. "Crores of women have started their business under the scheme," the Prime Minister said, adding, "Make in India and self-reliant India are utilising the skills of women to enhance the development of the country."

Modi further lauded the move to grant 26 weeks of leave for pregnant women and India gives one of the maximum maternity leaves.

Taking a swipe at previous governments, Modi said those who did not give priority to women safety, women did not hesitate to remove them from power.

He also stressed the need to increase the NCW's scope of work and give a new direction to the women of their state. "Women's roles are continuously expanding. Therefore, the expansion of the role of the National Commission for Women is the need of the hour," PM Modi said.

Themed as ‘She The Change Maker’, Monday’s event aimed at celebrating the achievements of women in different fields.

"Women are choosing their own future," he said, adding that participation of women in the growth cycle of a "new India" is increasing continuously. He then asked women commissions to promote the role of women in entrepreneurship as much as possible.

