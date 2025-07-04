Lawmakers on Thursday urged government officials to intensify awareness campaigns against digital arrests — a relatively new form of cybercrime that has seen a sharp rise in recent times. At Parl panel meet, MPs flag rising digital arrests

Besides the MPs, the meeting of the standing committee on home affairs, led by BJP’s Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, also saw the participation of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials who said that non-availability of consent of some states has stalled the agency from investigating cases that involve “serious national and international dimensions”.

The agency also maintained that unless such cases are specifically referred by states, or entrusted by high courts or the Supreme Court, the bureau “lacks the jurisdictional mandate to proceed” as the IT law, 2000 requires it to obtain the state’s consent to undertake investigations.

In March, the government made a submission to the Rajya Sabha that digital arrests and related cybercrimes have almost tripled in the country between 2022 and 2024, with defrauded amounts skyrocketing by 21 times during the period.

Functionaries said that MPs insisted on more awareness campaigns. One of the MPs pointed out that even when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to protect themselves against digital arrest, awareness drives lack momentum.

In his Mann Ki Baat address on October 27 last year, Modi told people that Indian law doesn’t have any provision for digital arrest and that government agencies will never contact people via video calls or phone calls for any investigation.

During the meeting, MPs suggested that government agencies should consider campaigns in cinema halls, OTT platforms and popular TV channels. They also urged the government to conduct awareness drives in schools and colleges to educate young people.

According to a PIB press release on March 2025, the Centre had launched “a comprehensive awareness programme on digital arrest scams which, inter-alia, include; newspaper advertisement, announcement in Delhi Metros, use of social media influencers to create special posts, campaign through Prasar Bharti and electronic media, special programme on Aakashvani and participated in Raahgiri Function at Connaught Place”.