At Sunderbans, rise in cases of tigers straying

The Sunderbans has seen the maximum number of incidents of tigers straying out of the reserved forest in 2021 after a decline to nearly zero in the past few years, raising fears of increased human-animal conflict.

While the authorities have started a probe to find out the reasons behind the sharp increase, experts apprehend that with the sea level rising due to global warming and the delta being increasingly battered by cyclones, such straying is bound to increase in the future. It may even take a toll on conservation efforts to save the only mangrove tiger in the world, they warn.

The Sunderbans recorded three cases of tigers straying in 2014-15, followed by three years of zero incidents and two and one in the next two years, data shared by the Sunderban Biosphere Reserve revealed. But that changed dramatically in 2021-22.

“The number of straying cases shot up to seven,” said said Piar Chand, director of the reserve. “There may be multiple reasons, all of which are speculation at the moment. We are trying to find out as to why this has shot up again after coming down to zero.”

To be sure, villagers say the number of such incidents is much more, as on several occasions tigers stray into habitations by swimming across rivers and return to the forest on their own. The forest department records only those cases where tigers had to be trapped after they strayed and had to be released back into the wild, they say.

The Sunderbans, spread over India and Bangladesh, is the world’s largest mangrove delta. The Indian part is located at the southern tip of West Bengal and sprawls over 4,200 sq km. There are around 96 big cats, the 2020-21 tiger census showed, up from 88 in 2018-19. The rising number could be one of the reasons for straying, experts said.

“Male tigers always move out of their mother’s territory to establish their own territory. It is a part of their evolutionary process and inherent behavioural need,” said Qamar Qureshi, scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India, an autonomous agency of the federal ministry of environment and forests. “They would also move out if the area has reached its carrying capacity.”

Sunderbans was hit by two major cyclones in two consecutive years – Amphan in May 2020 and Yaas in May 2021 – which had taken a heavy toll on the mangrove forest. Nearly a third of the forest suffered extensive damage. The nylon net fencing by the forest department to prevent tigers straying into human habitations were ripped apart in many places.

“This could be also one of the reasons as gaps might have been created in the fencing through which tigers may have come out and strayed into human territory,” a forester said, declining to be named. “The situation got further complicated as the funds for Project Tiger had been slashed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Funds for Project Tiger was trimmed to ₹282 crore in 2019-20 and ₹195 crore in 2020-21 from ₹350 crore in 2018-19, according to data placed in Parliament on March 28 by Ashwini Kumar Choubey, junior environment minister. It saw a slight increase in 2021-22 to ₹220 crore.

Sea level rise due to global warming could also be posing a threat as there is increasing erosion along the sea front, experts said. West Bengal has a coastline of 534km, out of which around 323km or 60% is undergoing erosion.

“With sea-level rising and erosion of land going on, pressure is building on the Sunderbans. Where would do the tigers go if land is eroded by the sea? They would have to move out,” said YV Jhala, a tiger ecologist. “So human-animal conflict is bound to increase, and this would definitely affect conservation efforts in the long run.”

If human interference inside forest areas increase, then too tigers straying may increase, experts pointed out. During the pandemic, thousands of migrant labourers had returned to their native villages in the Sunderbans after losing or quitting their jobs. Some of them may have illegally entered the forest for fishing.

“We have record of only one person dying who had entered the forest with a valid pass issued by the forest department. He would get compensation. We don’t maintain data on illegal entrants,” another forest official said, requesting anonymity.

Human casualties have dropped sharply over the years, and only one death was reported in 2021-22, a sharp decline from 14 in 2019-20 and five in 2020-21, according to biosphere authorities. Villagers, however, maintain the toll is much higher.

Although tigers often maul and kill humans when they enter the forest to fish or collect honey, there has been no incidents of attacks inside villages. Experts have, however, warned that might change with increasing instances of tigers straying into human habitations.

“Thanks to the efforts taken by the forest department over the years and the joint forest management initiatives taken by the authorities along with the locals that tigers have not been killed by villagers when they stray into the villages,” said PK Vyas, former chief wildlife warden of West Bengal.

“But if tigers repeatedly enter villages and kill cattle, it would be the worst possible thing,” vyas said. “The moment a tiger enters a village, chances are there that it could be harmed. This is not a happy situation.”

