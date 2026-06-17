Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly registered an attempt to murder case after 15-year-old Aditya Veer Gangwar, nephew of sugarcane development minister Sanjay Gangwar, suffered injuries when a banned nylon string slashed his neck on Shyamganj flyover, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Attempt to murder case filed after kite string injures UP minister’s nephew

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Sub-inspector Yogesh Kumar Lokhana lodged a first information report (FIR) at Baradari police station on Tuesday against unidentified persons involved in the sale, use, and circulation of the banned kite string.

Police said a case has been registered under section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) because the kite string poses a grave threat to human life and can cause fatal injuries.

According to the FIR, Aditya Veer Gangwar was heading towards Gandhi Udyan at around 7am on Monday when the incident occurred near the Shyamganj flyover.

The sharp nylon string wrapped around his neck and cut through it “like a sharp-edged weapon,” causing deep wounds. As he tried to free himself, he also sustained injuries to his hands. The incident left him with severe cuts on his neck, lips, ear and face, with portions of the rear and lower neck reportedly sliced badly, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} He suffered substantial blood loss and was rushed to a private hospital near Vikas Bhawan, where he remains under treatment. Doctors described the injuries as serious and potentially life-threatening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He suffered substantial blood loss and was rushed to a private hospital near Vikas Bhawan, where he remains under treatment. Doctors described the injuries as serious and potentially life-threatening. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The investigation has been assigned to sub-inspector Akhilesh Upadhayay, tasked with identifying those responsible for selling and using the banned material. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The investigation has been assigned to sub-inspector Akhilesh Upadhayay, tasked with identifying those responsible for selling and using the banned material. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Following the incident, minister Sanjay Gangwar visited the hospital and expressed concern over the continued availability of nylon kite string despite a state-wide ban. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the incident, minister Sanjay Gangwar visited the hospital and expressed concern over the continued availability of nylon kite string despite a state-wide ban. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He called for strict enforcement against those involved in its sale and distribution and directed officials to take effective measures to prevent similar incidents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He called for strict enforcement against those involved in its sale and distribution and directed officials to take effective measures to prevent similar incidents. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} SSP Bareilly Anurag Arya informed that police teams subsequently conducted raids at several locations across Bareilly in search of banned kite string. However, officials said they did not recover a significant quantity of the prohibited string during the operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SSP Bareilly Anurag Arya informed that police teams subsequently conducted raids at several locations across Bareilly in search of banned kite string. However, officials said they did not recover a significant quantity of the prohibited string during the operation. {{/usCountry}}

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