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Attempt to murder case filed after kite string injures UP minister’s nephew

The incident left him with severe cuts on his neck, lips, ear and face, with portions of the rear and lower neck reportedly sliced badly, police said

Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 01:38 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly registered an attempt to murder case after 15-year-old Aditya Veer Gangwar, nephew of sugarcane development minister Sanjay Gangwar, suffered injuries when a banned nylon string slashed his neck on Shyamganj flyover, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Attempt to murder case filed after kite string injures UP minister’s nephew

Sub-inspector Yogesh Kumar Lokhana lodged a first information report (FIR) at Baradari police station on Tuesday against unidentified persons involved in the sale, use, and circulation of the banned kite string.

Police said a case has been registered under section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) because the kite string poses a grave threat to human life and can cause fatal injuries.

According to the FIR, Aditya Veer Gangwar was heading towards Gandhi Udyan at around 7am on Monday when the incident occurred near the Shyamganj flyover.

The sharp nylon string wrapped around his neck and cut through it “like a sharp-edged weapon,” causing deep wounds. As he tried to free himself, he also sustained injuries to his hands. The incident left him with severe cuts on his neck, lips, ear and face, with portions of the rear and lower neck reportedly sliced badly, police said.

 
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