‘Attempt to smuggle arms into India’: BSF intercepts 2 vehicles in Mizoram

india

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 12:16 IST

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Monday caught three people trying to infiltrate into India from Mizoram. The force said in a statement that this was an “attempt by anti-national elements to smuggle arms and ammunition into the Indian territory”.

The BSF said that they got the tip-off about the infiltration attempt from a source and accordingly launched an operation.

“DIG BSF Aizwal Kuldeep Singh and SK Pillai, 2I/C alongwith team of personnel from 90 Bn BSF based in Mamit district laid ambush on the route that was being taken by the anti-national elements. It was learnt that they were bringing in AK series rifles along with a lot of ammunition for some insurgent group,” the BSF statement said.

Late on Monday night, the BSF troops intercepted two vehicles trying to cross into the Indian territory. The vehicles were spotted in West Phaileng in Mamit district which borders Bangladesh.

It further said that there were three people in these vehicles who were disarmed and apprehended. The BSF said that it recovered 28 AK series rifles, one Insas rifle and one 0.3 inch carbine.

These arms and ammunition were hidden in the cavities in the vehicles, it added.

The three apprehended people were also carrying cash worth Rs 39,020, the BSF said. They were later handed over to the police.