‘Attend parliament regularly or else change may happen’: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday criticised his own party members for 'poor attendance' in the ongoing Winter Session, people familiar with the development told news agency ANI. The Prime Minister told Bharatiya Janata Party members to remain regular in their respective Houses. He also said that if MPs do not become regular, then there may be ‘changes’.

The Prime Minister also said that it does not feel good to talk to fellow parliamentarians in a manner which would seem that they are children. “Modi stated that MPs have been told several times about attending Parliament regularly. He added that it doesn't look nice to talk to the MPs as if they are children. He pointed out that if they do not become regular in the House, there may be changes in due course,” people mentioned above told news agency ANI.

Modi made these remarks while addressing the BJP MPs at a parliamentary meeting on Tuesday morning. This is the first meeting during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

The BJP parliamentary meeting was held at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. Union ministers including Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar, Pralhad Joshi and Jitendra Singh were present at the meeting along with BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha saw repeated adjourned sessions on Tuesday. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till Wednesday following uproar from the Opposition demanding the revocation of the suspension of 12 MPs who were barred from attending the rest of the session for alleged misconduct during the final day of the Monsoon Session earlier this year.

The Opposition MPs also discussed the issue of repeated adjourned sessions with the parliamentary minister, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha chairs.