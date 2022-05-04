Audio clips indicate constable shot self over insults in Udupi: Police

Days after a head police constable died by suicide in Udupi, two audio clips have surfaced in which he claimed he was attacked by his subordinates, police said on Tuesday.

In the audios, the head constable is heard complaining about the two other constables not turning up for security duty during the recent hijab row in Karnataka and the duo assaulting him for raising a complaint with the seniors.

The 42-year-old head constable was found dead outside the SSLC answer paper evaluation centre in Adi Udupi on Friday. He was found in a pool of blood after he shot himself with his .303 service rifle.

In the first audio clip, the head constable is heard reporting to a senior officer about the two constables deployed under him not reporting to work. The incident took place during the recent hijab controversy, where police protection was provided to several schools following the standoff between students. He was part of the Rapid Action Force of the district reserve police (DAR), deployed continuously during this time.

As per the first recording, constables Ashfaque and Umesh, who were subordinates of the victim, did not report to duty at the assigned place and time. In the second audio, the head constable was heard saying, “I have been assaulted while sleeping by Ashfaque and Umesh after I raised complaints against them for not attending duty. I escaped from them and now walking on the road.”

“A case under IPC 306 has been booked against three people — Gangolli Sub-inspector Nanja Naik and constables Umesh and Ashfaq. We have collected the audiotapes and sent them for forensic tests. A departmental probe is underway,” said N Vishunvardhan, superintendent of police, Udupi.

The SP added that the case was registered based on a death note left behind by the head constable and not the audiotape, since they are pending verification. He added that the death note mentioned the reason heard in the audiotapes as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON