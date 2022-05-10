Authorise officials for settlements at Lok Adalat, railways told

Mumbai: A National Lok Adalat led by justice Anuja Prabhudessai this week asked the railway authorities to expeditiously authorise railway officials to enter into settlements with claimants to reduce the pendency of cases before courts. Justice Prabhudessai’s nudge came after being told that railway officials who had come to the Lok Adalat didn’t have the authorisation on settlement and consent terms leading to a pileup of cases.

The Lok Adalat, held on May 7, was told that more than 1,000 cases were pending settlement in the absence of authorisation. Justice Prabhudessai of the Bombay high court noted that such delays will defeat the objective behind the legislation and practice of lok adalats.

The National Lok Adalat, also comprising RV Wanwadi and DM Mata, was told while hearing first appeals against the orders of the Railway Claims Tribunals that around 43 appeals were listed for hearing. The panel was told that an additional 155 appeals placed before the National Lok Adalat at its previous hearing on March 12 were also pending due to the absence of authorised officers.

On March 12, the panel told the railway authorities through advocate TJ Pandian to authorise its officers to enter into settlement and consent terms to clear pendency. On May 7, Pandian informed the panel that its order was conveyed to the Railway Board executive director who replied on March 28 that no guidelines to authorize officers to enter into settlement/consent terms had been framed yet.

The panel noted: “Lok Adalat provides expeditious, economic and viable justice to the common man and the most-needy section of the society, particularly to those who have lost their limb or loved one or a bread earner in an untoward incident. It is, therefore, necessary for the concerned authority to take expeditious decision regarding authorisation to the officers to enter into settlement or compromise.”

The panel further held that authorizing officers will not only reduce the pendency of matters before the court but also will be in the interest of victims and the fundamental principle that undue delay in settlement of compensation in such matters defeats the very core purpose of beneficial legislation. “We, therefore, hope and expect that the railway authorities will view the matter seriously and take expeditious decision in this regard,” the panel noted.