Autonomy of probe agencies priority for Modi govt: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday urged the eight states, who have withdrawn the general consent to CBI to investigate cases, to rethink their decision.

The minister emphasised that these state governments have to come clear and state whether they trust the CBI or not, or whether they trust the probe agency selectively as they continue to give selective consent in cases which suit them.

Addressing the Investiture Ceremony at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday, the minister expressed concern over eight states withdrawing the general consent to CBI to investigate cases but nevertheless holding on to the prerogative to give selective consent where it suits them, Singh called for wider introspection by the polity, the society and the nation at large whether this is the kind of propriety which is to be followed.

Eight states - West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram -- have withdrawn the general consent to investigate cases previously granted to CBI under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act of 1946 (DSPE Act).

The minister called upon these state governments to do a rethink on the decision of withdrawal of general consent to CBI to investigate cases.

According to the statement released by the CBI, the Union Minister said that the Modi government is committed to the preservation and strengthening of the independence and autonomy of the country’s investigation agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Union Minister said irrespective of ideological beliefs, it is the collective responsibility of all to strengthen institutions like CBI, as these institutions also contribute to strengthening the nation’s resolve to achieve the ultimate goal of incorruptibility in society.

The minister’s statement comes after the Lok Sabha passed the bills to extend the tenures of the chiefs of the ED and CBI, respectively, from two years to a maximum of five years. The move has been criticised by the Opposition who alleged that it will compromise the agencies’ autonomy.

The statement from the agency said the Union minister reiterated that the Modi-led government’s administrative outlook is determined by three main Mantras- zero-tolerance for corruption, transparency and citizen centricity.

“He said the commitment of the present government is to bring in more transparency, more citizen centricity and more accountability in governance and is indicated by its decisive initiatives to operationalize the institution of the Lokpal in the country to check corruption at high places,” read the statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Director CBI Subodh Kumar Jaiswal reiterated unflinching commitment of CBI to work towards the national goal of Zero Tolerance against Corruption stating that CBI has over the years evolved into a multidisciplinary premier investigating agency of the country inducting professionals from different fields.

Dr.Jitendra Singh presented the Police Medals for Meritorious Service to 47 CBI officials including Tej Prakash Devrani, Inspector, ACB, CBI, Dehradun. (Now DSP); K.Pradeep Kumar, DSP, EO-III, CBI, New Delhi (Now ASP); Pramod Kumar, DSP, AC-I, CBI, New Delhi; Thakur Singh Bhandari, Inspector, ACB, CBI, Ghaziabad among others.

The Investiture Ceremony was also attended by Suresh N.Patel, Chief Vigilance Commissioner and Pradip Kumar Tripathi, Union Secretary (Personnel).