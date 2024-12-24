Avadh Ojha says AAP's ‘Arvind Kejriwal is incarnation of Lord Krishna’, explains why

Educator Avadh Ojha, who was recently inducted into the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has compared the party's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, with God, claiming that the former Delhi chief minister is an incarnation of Krishna. Motivational speaker and educationist Avadh Ojha and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal at party office, in New Delhi,(PTI)

Avadh Ojha, who is an educator specialising in UPSC coaching, made the comments during an interview.

“Arvind Kejriwal is certainly a God. I have already said that he is an incarnation of Krishna. Whenever someone tries to change society, whenever they try to become a messiah for the poor, the societal evils (Kans) go after him. How could lord Krishna end up being born in jail,” Avadh Ojha told news agency IANS.

He claimed that societal evil doesn't want Arvind Kejriwal to work for the poorer sections of society.

“The societal evil (Kans) doesn’t want that a messiah should work for the poor and downtrodden. The condition of Delhi is becoming an example for the entire country. Everybody is terrified about the prospect of Arvind Kejriwal becoming the Prime Minister in 2029. I have no doubt that he is a Bhagwan (god), he made education free,” Ojha said.

Avadh Ojha is contesting the upcoming Delhi assembly election on an AAP ticket from the Patparganj constituency. Earlier, the constituency was held by former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia. In the list released by the AAP for the 2025 assembly election, Sisodia has been moved to Jangpura seat.

Who is Avadh Ojha?

Avadh Ojha originally hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district and is known for teaching students preparing for the UPSC exam.

He is quite popular on social media, and clips of his takes on politics, whether domestic or international, and life regularly go viral on various platforms.

He joined the AAP earlier this month in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in Delhi. He said his first priority as a politician would be to work for better education in the country.