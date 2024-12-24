Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Avadh Ojha says AAP's ‘Arvind Kejriwal is incarnation of Lord Krishna’, explains why

ByHT News Desk | Written by Shivam Pratap Singh
Dec 24, 2024 01:25 PM IST

Avadh Ojha, who is an educator specialising in UPSC coaching, made the comments during an interview.

Educator Avadh Ojha, who was recently inducted into the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has compared the party's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, with God, claiming that the former Delhi chief minister is an incarnation of Krishna.

Motivational speaker and educationist Avadh Ojha and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal at party office, in New Delhi,(PTI)
Motivational speaker and educationist Avadh Ojha and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal at party office, in New Delhi,(PTI)

Avadh Ojha, who is an educator specialising in UPSC coaching, made the comments during an interview.

“Arvind Kejriwal is certainly a God. I have already said that he is an incarnation of Krishna. Whenever someone tries to change society, whenever they try to become a messiah for the poor, the societal evils (Kans) go after him. How could lord Krishna end up being born in jail,” Avadh Ojha told news agency IANS.

He claimed that societal evil doesn't want Arvind Kejriwal to work for the poorer sections of society.

“The societal evil (Kans) doesn’t want that a messiah should work for the poor and downtrodden. The condition of Delhi is becoming an example for the entire country. Everybody is terrified about the prospect of Arvind Kejriwal becoming the Prime Minister in 2029. I have no doubt that he is a Bhagwan (god), he made education free,” Ojha said.

Avadh Ojha is contesting the upcoming Delhi assembly election on an AAP ticket from the Patparganj constituency. Earlier, the constituency was held by former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia. In the list released by the AAP for the 2025 assembly election, Sisodia has been moved to Jangpura seat.

Who is Avadh Ojha?

Avadh Ojha originally hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district and is known for teaching students preparing for the UPSC exam.

He is quite popular on social media, and clips of his takes on politics, whether domestic or international, and life regularly go viral on various platforms.

He joined the AAP earlier this month in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in Delhi. He said his first priority as a politician would be to work for better education in the country.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On