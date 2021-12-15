Average student to ace pilot: Group Captain who broke all barriers

Group Captain Varun Singh, fondly called Vroom, was mediocre in class, lacked self-confidence in school, and never excelled in sports and extracurricular activities.

Singh later became one of the Indian Air Force’s finest test pilots, he was shortlisted for the country’s first crewed spaceflight, won a Shaurya Chakra, and was a top-notch flying instructor.

He was clearly a late bloomer.

Singh grew up loving all things aviation but discovered that his life’s true passion was flying only after landing up at the Air Force Academy near Hyderabad in 2003, three years after undergoing gruelling military training at the National Defence Academy. He was commissioned as a fighter pilot in 2004.

There was no looking back after that for Singh, who was from a tri-service family --- his father, Colonel KP Singh, retired from the Corps of Army Air Defence, his brother, Commander Tanuj Singh, is in the Indian Navy, and his uncle, Colonel RP Singh, was from 5 Rajput.

“In IAF, Varun excelled in whatever he did. I am not exaggerating when I say he had the Midas touch. He was a down-to-earth man and a hell of a fighter pilot. It’s hard to believe he’s gone,” said an IAF pilot who grew up with the officer.

Singh was on the first list of 12 candidates shortlisted in 2019 for India’s first crewed spaceflight, Gaganyaan. He could not make it to the final list due to a medical requirement.

He encountered a rare, life-threatening emergency aboard his Tejas light combat aircraft in October 2020, but his lightning reflexes and flying skills averted a crash.

Just four months ago, on August 15, Singh was awarded Shaurya Chakra, India’s third-highest peacetime gallantry medal, for exceptional courage and remarkable presence of mind in handling the unprecedented emergency and safely landing the plane.

Earlier in his career, he volunteered for the prestigious experimental test pilot course and came out on top after a rigourous four-tier selection process that eliminates even the best of pilots. Only seven of the 59 fighter aces made the final cut. At the time of his untimely demise, he was holding the coveted post of directing staff (air) at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington.

“Varun was a fighter pilot with the heart of a fighter. He fought death for a week. He was valiant in life and death,” said another IAF officer.

Among the tributes that poured in, the one from the Supreme Commander of India’s armed forces aptly summed up his last days.

“Sad to learn that Group Captain Varun Singh breathed his last after putting up a valiant fight for life. Though badly injured in the chopper crash, he displayed the soldierly spirit of valour and indomitable courage. The nation is grateful to him. My condolences to his family,” President Ram Nath Kovind wrote on Twitter.

Perhaps nothing reveals more about Varun’s personality and character than a warm letter he wrote to his school principal from his office desk at Wellington on September 18, 2021, a month after being awarded Shaurya Chakra.

The four-page letter, which went viral after the December 8 Mi-17V5 crash, was replete with gratitude and inspiration.

It was in praise of his teachers who guided him to achieve greater heights. “The honour I have been bestowed is the result of my grooming over the years starting from school. I still hold my teachers in the highest esteem and thank them for where I am in my life and career,” wrote Singh, who finished schooling from Army Public School in Chandimandir in 2000.

His message to the students struck a chord. “Not everyone will excel at school and not everyone will be able to score in the 90s. If you do, it’s an amazing achievement and must be applauded. However, if you don’t, do not think you are meant to be mediocre…Find your calling, it could be art, music, graphic design, literature etc,” he wrote.

The words in that letter may now inspire them to don the fighter overalls.

Like their old boy, Group Captain Varun Singh.