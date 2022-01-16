Avoid needless appeals on arbitration awards: Govt

New Delhi: The government has directed its arms, including state-run firms, not to unnecessarily appeal against every arbitration award without realistic probability of success in order to avoid project delays and cost overruns as often such appeals are lost and the government ends up paying more in terms of interest and penalty, two people aware of the development said.

This is part of the government’s recent guidelines to implement projects expeditiously and efficiently because public expenditure is key to accelerating growth and creating jobs, they said, requesting anonymity. Like the previous year, the forthcoming budget on February 1 will bank on infrastructure projects to boost the pandemic-hit economy, said one of them working in the finance ministry.

Budget 2021-22 enhanced capital expenditure by 34.5% at ₹5.54 lakh crore. The government is also expecting its ₹111 lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) to boost growth. The Covid-19 outbreak in March 2020, followed by a 68-day nationwide hard lockdown, saw India’s gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 24.4% in the first fiscal quarter ended June 2020, followed by a 7.4% contraction in the next quarter. It, however, saw a V-shaped recovery on the back of a ₹20.97 trillion stimulus package and policy reforms announced since March 2020. A positive 0.5% growth was reported in the third quarter, followed by a 1.6% expansion in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021. The latest official estimates project India’s GDP growth at 9.2% in 2021-22.

A second person, working in a public sector company, said the latest guidelines issued earlier this month have removed several hurdles in project management right from conceptualisation of a project to land acquisition and award of a contract. Guidelines allow award of a contract even on the basis of a single bid, provided the process is objective, non-restrictive and price quotes reflect the market value.

“These guidelines are general in nature and framed after about two years of deliberations with various departments and agencies, including CVC (Central Vigilance Commission) and CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India). It aims to execute public projects within the approved cost and time frame, without getting involved in unnecessary legal disputes,” the official mentioned in the first instance said.

There are disputes and litigation with contractors while implementing projects. Instead of resorting to legal recourse, either in a court or an arbitration tribunal, both the parties should resolve disputes through discussion and mediation. Arbitration should be evoked only as the last recourse. And unless sure to win, a routine appeal against the arbitration award should be avoided, the official said.

“It is perceived that at times appeals are resorted to postpone the issue and shift personal accountability. Such a casual approach has caused more harm to the exchequer because of huge compensation and interest costs in addition to tarnishing the image of the government,” the official added.

India’s success rate in arbitration under bilateral investment treaty (BIT) is abysmal, said Prabhash Ranjan, professor and vice-dean at Jindal Global Law School, OP Jindal Global University, in an article on “India’s poor compliance with investment awards”, published in HT on January 13.

“Since 2011, approximately 20 BIT arbitrations have been initiated against India... From the data publicly available, an award has been rendered in nine cases. India has prevailed in three of these cases while losing six,” he said, adding that most of the disputes arose because of India’s “capricious behaviour” symptomatic of bad governance.

“The country’s global reputation, belief in rule of law and assets of India’s PSUs abroad are all too precious to be sacrificed at the altar of a few million dollars,” he said.

The company executive quoted above said the latest guidelines have directed project implementing agencies to monitor the success rate of appealing against arbitration awards or a court order. “It suggests companies to set up a board-level committee to take informed decisions in such cases. It must consider legal merits, practical chances of success, cost of such appeals,” the executive said.

