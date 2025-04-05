Mon, The Nagaland government is waiting for an update from Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding a proposed meeting with an all-party delegation to discuss the Naga Political Issue and concerns over the Free Movement Regime with Myanmar, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said on Saturday. Awaiting Shah's response to proposal for meeting all-party team over Naga issue: CM

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of a programme here, the chief minister said he had suggested in the assembly recently that an all-party delegation meet Shah to apprise him about the contentious issues.

Rio said that he had a meeting with Shah during the recent North Eastern Council meeting in Guwahati, during which the union home minister had told him that "he would find a suitable time and call us. So we are waiting for that”.

Asked if the government would meet the Naga political groups, Rio said “We have been meeting and putting our side of the story since they have signed the Framework Agreement and Agreed Position.

The government had inked the Framework Agreement with NSCN in 2015 and the Agreed Position pact with the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups two years later.

They must be awaiting the outcome of the agreements they signed, the chief minister said.

Rio expressed optimism that a solution for the Naga Political Issue would be found, which would be inclusive and acceptable to all.

Refusing to comment on the recent division between the Working Committee of NNPGs with the impeachment of its convenor Kitovi Zhimomi, the chief minister said further division among the Nagas should not be the idea.

He recalled that in the past, the government’s policy was ‘equi-distance’ with the Naga groups, but now the strategy of ‘equi-closeness’ has been adopted.

“We said we should talk to everyone and adopted a policy of equal closeness.... That is a positive approach we're giving but they are the negotiating party, it's up to them,” said Rio.

The government and NSCN entered into a ceasefire in 1997, beginning negotiations for an early political resolution to the long-standing Naga problem.

After more than 70 rounds of talks, the Centre signed the Framework Agreement with NSCN in 2015.

However, the Centre has not accepted its persistent demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas.

Subsequently, the Centre entered into parallel negotiations with the WC NNPGs, a coalition of seven Naga groups, in 2017 and inked the Agreed Position in the same year.

While the WC NNPGs have expressed willingness to accept whatever is possible and continue negotiations on other contentious demands, the NSCN has declared it will not accept any solution without a separate flag and constitution.

