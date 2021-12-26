Awareness key in fight against Omicron: PM

New Delhi: Awareness and discipline have to be the strength of Indians in the fight against the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his monthly radio broadcast to the nation.

Although scientists are constantly studying the new variant and the government is working on their suggestions, it is the effort of citizens that is crucial to defeat the global pandemic, Modi said in this year’s last Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday.

“We have to remember that a new variant of Corona has already knocked on our doors,” he said. “In such a situation, self-awareness and self-discipline are our strength in the fight against this variant of Corona. Only our collective strength will defeat corona, and it is with this very sense of responsibility we have to enter into 2022.”

India will start vaccinating children aged 15 and above from 3 January, and there will an additional jab for fully inoculated frontline health workers and senior citizens from 10 January, the Prime Minister had announced on a televised address on Saturday.

The government’s efforts to inoculate the country’s population is praiseworthy, he said. “Crossing the 140 million vaccine dose mark is an achievement of every Indian,” Modi said in the 84th edition of the radio programme. “This shows that every Indian has trust in the system and trust in science and in scientists. It is also a testament to the willpower of the people who are fulfilling their responsibilities towards society.”

The Prime Minister also spoke about the tragic helicopter crash in which chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 defence personnel lost their lives. He paid tribute to Shaurya Chakra awardee Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor who succumbed to his injuries a week after the crash, for his humility and effort to inspire students.

Referring to Singh’s letter to his school principal after receiving the military decoration for valour, Modi said, “After reading this letter, the first thought that came to my mind was that even after reaching the pinnacle of success, he did not forget to nurture his roots. When he had time to celebrate, he showed concern for the generations to come…he did not boast of his valour, instead he referred to his failures, but talked about how he converted his shortcomings into his strength.”

In the letter, which went viral on social media after Singh’s death, he wrote that “it is okay to be mediocre” and performance in school was by no means the measure of things to come in life.

Modi noted that the Swachh Bharat campaign for cleaniness and hygiene was a common theme in all the suggestions and messages he received from people for the new year. He spoke about the individual initiatives of people to contribute to the Swachh Bharat initiative. He also listed out the various measures taken by the government.

He made special mention of the Arunachal Pradesh Airgun Surrender Campaign, a unique initiative in the northeastern state to halt the indiscriminate hunting of birds. People have surrendered about 1600 airguns, Modi said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about efforts by individuals and institutions to promote Indian culture and protect ancient art forms from extinction.