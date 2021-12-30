A year that was: An orange seller who went on to build a school for underprivileged kids

This year’s Padma Shri Awards have introduced people to a 64-year-old orange seller from Karnataka. Harekala Hajabba, who never received any formal education, won the award for building a primary school for underprivileged children in his village. Although circumstances led him to remain illiterate, a total of 175 underprivileged students from his village are now getting education till Class 10 in the school that materialised due to his efforts.

A meeting that triggered a thought

Sometime in the late 1970s, a tourist walked up to Harekala Hajabba and asked him the price of his oranges. He sat and gaped, not understanding a word. The foreigner tried again, but that didn’t help. A passerby explained what was being asked. Hajabba never forgot the feeling. On his way home, he told himself this shouldn’t happen to his children or any children. More than four decades after he decided to act on this thought, on November 8, 2021, orange seller Hajabba received the Padma Shri Award from President Ram Nath Kovind for building a government school in his village.

Making a school with ₹80 per day earning

It was a dream many would have considered too ambitious since in the late 1970s Hajabba made a little over ₹80 every day selling oranges. Years later, even his wife would tell him the same. “She used to ask me how many years it will take to build a school with the little money I used to save. But, however long it took, I wanted to build that school,” he told HT in an interview.

But he began to save up.

The dream comes true

It took Hejabba more than two decades to fulfil this dream. The school began in Harekala-Newpadpu village on June 17, 2000. Later, it became a government school and the high school section was opened in 2007. The school started with 28 students and now accommodates 175 students till Class 10.

Perseverance not saving that helped build the school

Hajabba feels that more than his savings it was his perseverance that helped him realise his dream. “I knew that it would be difficult to build the school with just my savings. So, I went to a lot of people asking for help. In most of the cases, they came forward to help when I told them I was keeping all my savings for this school,” Hajabba remembered.

Not just my award, says the orange seller

Even though praises have been pouring in from across the country after the Padma award, Hajabba says that he merely received the award on behalf of his village and all those who helped build the school. “I’m just an orange seller. I can’t say that I built that school because it is not possible to build a school with the savings I had. The school was built because so many people donated money,” he said. When pointed out he was underplaying his role as a changemaker, Hajabba changed the topic quickly. “Now my dream is to build a pre-university college in our village,” he said with a smile.

