Home / India News / Ayodhya Deepotsav as usual on Dipawali but people can only participate virtually

Ayodhya Deepotsav as usual on Dipawali but people can only participate virtually

Administration says it will make arrangements so that people can participate in Ayodhya deepotsav virtually this year.

india Updated: Sep 26, 2020 10:20 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Earthen lamps are lit on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya for the past few years. However, people will not be allowed to participate physically this year due to Covid 19.
Earthen lamps are lit on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya for the past few years. However, people will not be allowed to participate physically this year due to Covid 19.
         

Like previous years, the majestic Ram Ki Paidi ghat in Ayodhya will again bathe in the light of earthen lamps (diyas) this Diwali to mark Deepotsav (festival of earthen lamps).

However, people will be able to participate in it only virtually as the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to keep spectators away from Deepotsav celebrations this year to maintain Covid-19 protocol.

“There will be an online option to click ‘diyas’ and ensure your participation in the event,” said Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay.

“Due to the pandemic, people will not be allowed to attend the event like previous years,” Upadhyay added. Before the event, the government will make available the URL for online participation, said a government official.

The Yogi Adityanath government has been celebrating Deepotsav in Ayodhya since 2017. Each year, there has been an upgradation in the grandeur of the event.

The Ayodhya administration has also identified 208 temples where the concerned management will make arrangements for Deepotsav celebrations.

In other temples, which have no financial resources, the Ayodhya administration will provide assistance. The Ram Janmabhoomi campus will also be lit up with ‘diyas’ and a special prayer will be organised at these temples.

There will be no performance of Ramleela of foreign countries in Ayodhya this year. However, nine-day ‘Ayodhya ki Ramlila’ will be performed at Laxman Quila on the banks of the Saryu from October 17-25, in which Bollywood actors will play various characters of the epic.

