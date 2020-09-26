Ayodhya Deepotsav as usual on Dipawali but people can only participate virtually

india

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 10:20 IST

Like previous years, the majestic Ram Ki Paidi ghat in Ayodhya will again bathe in the light of earthen lamps (diyas) this Diwali to mark Deepotsav (festival of earthen lamps).

However, people will be able to participate in it only virtually as the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to keep spectators away from Deepotsav celebrations this year to maintain Covid-19 protocol.

“There will be an online option to click ‘diyas’ and ensure your participation in the event,” said Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay.

“Due to the pandemic, people will not be allowed to attend the event like previous years,” Upadhyay added. Before the event, the government will make available the URL for online participation, said a government official.

The Yogi Adityanath government has been celebrating Deepotsav in Ayodhya since 2017. Each year, there has been an upgradation in the grandeur of the event.

Also Read: Nehru’s policies, Ayodhya dispute, land reforms out of Assam Class 12 syllabus

The Ayodhya administration has also identified 208 temples where the concerned management will make arrangements for Deepotsav celebrations.

In other temples, which have no financial resources, the Ayodhya administration will provide assistance. The Ram Janmabhoomi campus will also be lit up with ‘diyas’ and a special prayer will be organised at these temples.

Also Read: Yogi Adityanath holds meet with leading filmmakers over film city project

There will be no performance of Ramleela of foreign countries in Ayodhya this year. However, nine-day ‘Ayodhya ki Ramlila’ will be performed at Laxman Quila on the banks of the Saryu from October 17-25, in which Bollywood actors will play various characters of the epic.