Ayodhya , Ahead of the Ram Navami on Sunday, security and traffic arrangements have been made in Ayodhya for the grand celebrations. Ayodhya: Security, traffic arrangements in place for Ram Navami celebrations

IG Ayodhya range Praveen Kumar said Ayodhya has been divided into different zones and sectors. Heavy vehicles will be diverted via the Purvanchal Expressway to ensure no inconvenience for pilgrims.

Alternative arrangements similar to those made during the Maha Kumbh are in place, he said.

"Paramilitary forces, along with PAC and civil police, will be deployed for security. Meanwhile, NDRF, SDRF and water police are also on alert around Saryu river,” the IG said.

All special passes for the Ram Temple will be canceled during peak hours from 9 am till noon and priority will be given to regular pilgrims for temple visits, he said.

Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal said all preparations have been completed by the administration for the smooth visit and worship of pilgrims coming to Ayodhya for the Ram Navami festival.

Preparations have been made to ensure that pilgrims do not face any problem.

Lessons from innovations in crowd control during the Maha Kumbh have been applied to manage crowds and provide facilities to pilgrims, Dayal said.

Arrangements for shade and mats have been made at major sites, including the Ram Temple and Hanuman Garhi, to protect pilgrims from heat and Sun, the Divisional Commissioner said, adding that cool drinking water will be available at all major sites.

Considering the heat, ORS solutions are available with all these officials and at all temporary health centres in the fair areas.

The health department has set up temporary primary health centers at 14 locations, with a sufficient number of doctors appointed. Additionally, 108 ambulances are available at approximately seven locations for immediate use in emergencies.

For sanitation, as per the Chief Minister's instructions, a dedicated team of sanitation workers from the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has been deployed for regular cleaning in the morning, afternoon, and evening.

The live broadcast of the Ram Janmotsav will be done through fixed LED displays and various LED display boards set up by the Information Department, in accordance with the live link issued by Doordarshan, allowing pilgrims in Ayodhya to watch the event.

The Divisional Commissioner has appealed to all pilgrims visiting Ayodhya to co-operate with the arrangements made by the administration and to seek assistance from the officials present on the site in case of any issues.

The Ram Navami will be celebrated in a grand fashion in the holy town of Ayodhya on Sunday, with drones being used to spray Saryu water on devotees and more than two lakh diyas lit on the occasion.

More than two lakh diyas will be lit in Ayodhya, the UP government said in a statement.

Various cultural programmes will be organised at the Ram Katha Park including performances such as dance, music and drama.

The administration said they expect a large number of devotees and have made arrangements accordingly.

The Ram Mandir Trust has also decided to extend the duration of darshan in view of the increasing number of devotees. Additional staff will be deployed for crowd management on the temple premises.

