Ayothithasa Pandithar: A pioneer Dravidian – Tamil intellectual

Ayothithasa Pandithar was a social reformer, scholar, educationist, writer, publisher, Siddha doctor (classical tradition of Tamil medicine) and an avowed anti-caste advocate with great distinction. He was a pioneer intellectual of the Dravidian movement.

Ayothithasa Pandithar’s original name was Kathavarayan and he adopted his own teacher’s name in overwhelming dedication towards his mentor. A political thinker whose life and works are critical keys to understanding the contemporary debate and the emerging trends in the politics of Tamil Nadu. Ayothithasa Pandithar’s contribution to the lexicon of current Tamil politics combined with his emphasis on Dravidian - Tamil identity and struggle for a casteless society are important to understand in order to grasp the nuances of Dravidian -Tamil political discourse in Tamil Nadu today.

Ayothithasar is less studied and understood than underrated. He deserves much greater attention and appreciation for his role and contribution towards the Tamil society at large and the downtrodden masses, in particular. He fought for the human liberation of the masses and sought freedom from caste and oppression than independence from the colonial rule. He noticed the role and display of caste, religion, intellect and wealth associated with the leaders of the independence movement as false prides and advocated that the real pride for the people of this country is to build a casteless society. He fought along the ranks of other eminent leaders like Irattaimalai Srinivasan, MC Raja, John Ratnam and Madurai Pillai.

Ayothithasa Pandithar was not only socially dedicated doctor but also a renowned practioner of traditional medicine siddha, which he called it as Tamil medicine. He combined the roles of a social reformer, writer, publisher, doctor and medical professional through his writings. It is relevant to recall (at this age and increase in multiples of Corona variants) his essays on preventive care and medicine during the spread of plague and cholera in the early years of twentieth century through his magazine “Tamizhan” (1907-1914).

He lamented the impact of caste system in Indian society which denied access to greater commons such as clean water to the downtrodden masses which caused the deaths of several millions of people. In 1912, he questioned the patriotism of the nationalists who were able to mobilize people and masses through their clarion call for freedom but failed to show up when people were dying in hunger and disease.

The words like ancient Tamils, Adi Dravidhar, Panchamar (caste reference outside the framework of Varna system), Tamil – Dravidian are indispensable to the language of politics in Tamil Nadu because of the significance attributed by him. It is relevant to mention here that Ayothithasar came from a family of preservers, curious custodians, of ancient Tamil classics. There are interesting narratives of his family initiatives towards restoring and preserving “Thirukkural” an ancient classic of the Tamils.

Ayothithasa Pandithar was a pioneer in every sense of the term even after taking into view of the role and influence of EV Ramasamy (Periyar) and Ambedkar towards spreading the politics of assertion and awareness of rights of the downtrodden people. He was a social revolutionary who lived and worked among the marginalised people much before Periyar rose to prominence. He chose Buddhaism as his personal path and in public space he was engaged in retracing the Tamil Buddhist socio-cultural history. He was also the retriever of the lost tradition of Tamil Buddhism by reclaiming the legacy and social history of Buddhism in Tamil land and culture as more ancient to the incursions of Vedic Hinduism.

Ayothithasa Pandithar fought for education and land rights for the downtrodden masses. His famously bemoaned that there are societies in history which have not had opportunities for education but in India we have denied education for the masses because of the caste based Varna system despite the scope and opportunities for pursuing education. He also wanted the poor and downtrodden to draw strength from history and the current dynamics of time in order to organise, resist and arise from the condition(s) of denial and oppression.

In 1881, Ayothithasar asked the British Indian government to register the downtrodden people as ancient Tamils during the census of the population. He sought the classification of people based on the linguistic identity and wanted the downtrodden people to be called as Adi Dravidar, ancient Tamils. He wanted to defy and challenge the narrow definitions of caste and community. He represents an era that witnessed the bitter battles of tradition and modernity in Tamil consciousness as well as advocated reforms which are considered as crucial towards turning the wheels of time that provided a needed impetus to the rise and spread of political modernization among the Tamils.

(Prof Ramu Manivannan is a scholar and social activist in areas of education, human rights and sustainable development through an initiative “Multiversity.”)