Ayush focus in Centre’s post-Covid protocol

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 23:43 IST

In its first detailed guidelines on managing post-recovery symptoms exhibited by coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients such as fatigue, body ache, cough, sore throat and breathing difficulty, the Union health ministry has relied heavily on the “immunity promoting” Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) products.

From starting the mornings with one teaspoonful of Chyawanprash and warm turmeric milk, to mulethi (liquorice root) powder, and Giloy (Tinospora cordifolia) powder, many Ayurvedic medicines have found mention in the health ministry’s post Covid-19 management protocol.

“These medicines are not just to build immunity and treat common post Covid-19 symptoms but also to improve lung health,” said Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, secretary in the ministry of Ayush.

Manoj Nesri, advisor to the ministry, said the management protocol was based on evidence and the All India Institute of Ayurveda had proof of the immunity-promoting qualities of,medicines based on Ayush.

All the medicines, whether based on allopathic or Ayush systems, need to be taken under strict medical supervision.

Doctors of modern medicine say that Ayush medicines can be used as supplementary therapy, but shouldn’t be the mainstay of treating post Covid-19 symptoms.

“We have our own set protocol, and as allopathic doctors we cannot prescribe Ayurvedic, homoeopathic or any other form of alternative medicines. We treat post Covid-19 complications symptomatically based on scientific evidence. Medicines from other systems can be used as a supplement to boost immunity etc. but treatment has to be done after a thorough examination and understanding of the complications experienced,” said Dr Vikas Maurya, senior respiratory specialist at Fortis Hospital.

The health ministry guidelines also direct people to watch out for high-grade fever, breathlessness, oxygen saturation levels dropping below 95%, unexplained chest pain, new onset of confusion, focal weakness etc. and seek medical advice.Some recovered patients have complained of experiencing certain symptoms for an extended period post-recovery.

Some people, especially those having suffered acute illness, complain of symptoms such as fatigue, bodyache, cough, sore throat, and breathing difficulty.

However, the guidelines are not meant to be used as preventive or curative therapy, warned the health ministry.

At the individual level

Discharged patients should observe appropriate behaviour such as use of masks, maintaining hand and respiratory hygiene, and physical distancing, and should drink adequate amounts of warm water. “Take immunity promoting Ayush medicine… to be practiced and prescribed by a qualified practitioner of Ayush. If health permits, regular household work to be done. Professional work to be resumed in graded manner. Depending on the physical condition, mild to moderate exercise daily such as yogasana, pranayama and meditation… breathing exercises as prescribed by treating physician and daily morning or evening walk at a comfortable pace as tolerated,” the ministry advises.

The guidelines also say that people should go for a balanced nutritious diet that is easy to digest ,freshly cooked soft diet; and have adequate sleep and rest. Smoking and consumption of alcohol should be avoided. Taking regular medications as advised for Covid-19 and also for managing comorbidities is important.

Patients are advised to keep their doctor in the loop on all medicines that individuals are taking (allopathic and Ayush) so as to avoid prescription interaction. They are also counselled to monitor parameters such as temperature, blood pressure, blood sugar (for diabetics), pulse oximetry and so on. For persistent dry cough or sore throat, saline gargles and steam inhalation helps. Cough medication should be taken only on the advice of a medical doctor or a qualified practitioner of Ayush.

At healthcare facilities

The first follow-up, whether physical or on telephone, should be within seven days of discharge, preferably at the hospital where the treatment took place. Subsequent treatment or follow-up visits may be with the nearest qualified practitioner of modern or Ayush medicine. “Poly-therapy is to be avoided due to potential for unknown drug-drug interaction, which may lead to Serious Adverse Events or Adverse Effects,” the guidelines say. Those under home isolation should visit the nearest hospital if the symptoms persist.

According to experts, people who suffered severe illness or had some pre-existing illness are the ones who largely complain of long-term side-effects.

“My experience has found while symptoms such as fever and breathlessness go away, what they keep experiencing for a longer duration is lethargy, disturbed sleep, body ache, loss of appetite, feeling feverish,” said Dr GC Khilnani, former head of the pulmonary medicine department at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.