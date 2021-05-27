Ayush ministry to launch portal to document alternate therapy outcomes

The ministry of Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy) will launch the clinical repository portal, and Ayush Sanjivani mobile application in an event today. The portal will provide access to clinical outcomes in the field of alternative therapy, and further research and analysis.

Union minister of state (independent charge) for Ayush, Kiren Rijiju, will launch the Ayush Clinical Case Repository (ACCR) portal, and the third version of Ayush Sanjivani app in a virtual event.

Also Read | India’s daily Covid-19 infection count goes up to 211,298, death toll at 315,235

“The Ayush Clinical Repository (ACCR) portal (https://accr.ayush.gov.in/) will serve as a platform to support both Ayush practitioners and general public. This portal aims to aggregate information about clinical outcomes achieved by Ayush practitioners on a large scale. It will facilitate not just dissemination of information but also further analysis and research. It is expected to document the strengths of Ayush systems for treatment of various disease conditions,” said Ayush ministry in a statement.

The portal will not only benefit the practitioner community, and the public, but will also help widen the scientific base of all streams of Ayush, according to the ministry statement.

The Ayush Sanjivani app (third version) is now on Google Play Store and iOS. This version facilitates a significant study and documentation regarding the efficacy of selected Ayush interventions.