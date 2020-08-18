Bengaluru violence: Amid slugfest, 2 Congress corporators summoned

india

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 02:54 IST

Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continued to exchange barbs over riots that took place in the city last week, even as the police continued their investigation. Three people had died in riots that happened in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits on August 11 and August 12, following a social media post by the nephew of a Congress legislator.

Leader of opposition in the assembly Siddaramiah in a series of tweets slammed the government and the ruling party saying that while Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the Kerala-based radical Muslim outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), Congress, and others were being accused by BJP leaders, it was an effort to mislead and change the course of direction of the investigation.

“Their aim seems to somehow make this look like a communal incident and take political advantage even as efforts are on to blame Congress for the same,” the former CM tweeted.

Demanding that any investigation must start from failure of intelligence in the police department, he questioned why there was inordinate delay in registering a case against the key accused Naveen by the police. Siddaramiah said that if SDPI or its leaders had done any wrong they should be punished, he said that BJP was using SDPI as a pawn for political reasons and to divide Muslim votes.

Responding to Siddaramiah’s barb, large and medium scale industries minister Jagadish Shettar said, “We have to make adequate preparations before taking a decision. All angles are being checked including involvement of SDPI in it.”

Deputy CM Lakshman Savadi speaking to reporters in Belgavi said that Congress workers were involved in the Bengaluru violence. “There has been a demand for a ban on SDPI and PFI. We will take a suitable decision after examining all evidence,” Savadi too asserted.

The team investigating the riots summoned two Congress corporators Sampat Raj and Abdul Zakir on Tuesday to enquire into their role. Raj , personal assisstant, who is also a former Mayor of the city was detained for further questioning. The probe team has till now detained about 370 people for the riots and nearly 65 FIR’s have been filed in the DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations.

The state government on Monday had decided to approach the Karnataka High Court to appoint a claims commissioner to recover the cost of damages from the rioters.