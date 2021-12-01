'Baba chief minister': Akhilesh slams Yogi over UP govt's promise to provide smartphones to youth

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, saying those “who do not have a family” will not understand what a common household goes through when somebody in the family dies. His remarks came ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly election which has incited a war of words among the opposing parties.

"We are having families which is why we understand what the family members of a labourer or a farmer go through when he dies. Those raising a family understand the pain of an ordinary family. Those who do not have one will not and hence they will not care," news agency PTI quoted Yadav as saying at the 'Samajwadi Vijay Rath Yatra' in Banda, a city in Uttar Pradesh.

In another stinging attack on Yogi Adityanath over his government's promise to provide tablets and smartphones to students, the SP chief said one cannot expect a “baba chief minister” to extend such facilities. Notably, Yogi Adityanath is a mahant (chief priest) of the revered Gorakhnath temple.

"Can a baba chief minister operate a laptop? Now it is heard that he cannot even operate a smartphone. If he could, the government would have given them to our youth by now," PTI quoted the SP chief as saying.

"The BJP had assured jobs to shikshamitras. However, after four-and-a-half years, it has only killed the dreams of the youth who were expecting to be gainfully employed," he further alleged.

Akhilesh Yadav, who is also the former UP chief minister, asked the people if they wanted the "Yogi government or a yogya (capable) government".

Yadav also alleged that the Yogi government deliberately leaked the question paper of the Teachers' Eligibility Test as it would not be in a position to provide jobs to successful candidates. The former chief minister then went on to promise that if the Samajwadi Party comes to power in the state, he will employ those with Basic Teachers Training and Bachelor of Education certification.

Elections to 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year. In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP received a landslide victory by securing 312 assembly seats and registered a 39.67% vote share.