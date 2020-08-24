Babri demolition case: Accused likely to file written reply today

india

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 11:56 IST

A few of the 32 persons accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case are likely to file written replies through their counsels in the special CBI court on Monday.

On August 21, Surendra Kumar Yadav, judge, special CBI court, had ordered all the persons accused in the case to file their written replies on August 24.

“The CBI court has ordered all accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case to file written replies on Monday (August 24). I will try to file the reply today,” said lawyer KK Mishra.

Mishra is representing senior BJP leaders, including LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Kalyan Singh among others, in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

The CBI had filed its written argument in the case on Friday (August 21).

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court extended the deadline of the special CBI court hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case in Lucknow by a month till September 30. The apex court’s deadline for the pronouncement of the judgment in the Ayodhya case was to expire on August 31.

Senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Kalyan Singh are among 32 accused persons in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

All 32 accused persons in the Babri Masjid demolition case, including senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti and others, have recorded their statements before the CBI court.

The Supreme Court on July 19, 2019, had extended the time frame for completing the criminal trial in the case by six months, and also set a deadline of nine months for the final order. The deadline expired on April 19 this year and the special judge wrote to the apex court on May 6, seeking an extension.

On May 8, the Supreme Court issued a new deadline of August 31 with instructions to deliver the judgment by then.

On April 19, 2017, the Supreme Court had ordered the special judge to conduct a day-to-day trial, concluding it in two years.

According to legal experts, not all 32 accused persons will be able to file their reply on Monday and are likely to seek more time from the court.