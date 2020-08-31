Babri masjid case accused may submit reply in CBI court on Monday

india

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 00:05 IST

All 32 accused in the Babri masjid demolition case are likely to file their written reply on Monday in the special CBI court (Ayodhya case) here.

Surendra Kumar Yadav, judge, CBI court, had set August 31 deadline for the accused to file their reply.

“The CBI court had set August 31 deadline for filing reply in the case. On Monday, we will file the replies,” said lawyer KK Mishra, who is representing 25 of the 32 accused, including senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Kalyan Singh.

The apex court’s deadline for pronouncement of judgment in the case was to expire on August 31 but the court recently extended the deadline by a month till September 30.

All the accused have already submitted their written arguments in the case, which is in its final stage. Also, all 351 witnesses of the prosecution have appeared before the CBI court.