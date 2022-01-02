Back in Tripura, Abhishek Banerjee hard sells TMC as lead challenger to BJP

AGARTALA: Back in Tripura, Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday pitched his party as the primary opposition to the ruling Biplab Deb government, underlining that his party is committed to putting up a tough fight to the Bharatiya Jnt Party (BJP) and pledging that his party will not compromise in this battle against the saffron party.

Abhishek Banerjee’s visit - he was last in the state in October when he addressed a rally - comes two days before the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 4 to inaugurate the new terminal building of Tripura’s Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport at Agartala.

“They torture common people, ransack their homes to keep up their fascist politics with ‘Duare Goonda’ model (goons at doorstep). Tripura is reduced to a theatre of goons and madmen. Our fight is against this….Biplab Deb has become politically bankrupt”, he told reporters after prayers at Choddo Debata Bari, the temple of Tripura’s royal family deities, on the outskirts of Agartala city.

He said that he prayed for the well-being of people in the state and said TMC would continue its political fight against what he described as the BJP misrule.

Banerjee said the Biplab Deb government’s performance had been a disappointment, and that opposition political workers were subjected to targeted violence. Besides, the government did not even honour court rulings.

“We shall not cede a single inch of ground in this fight”, he said and expressed confidence that people are now supporting his party. Citing Tripura urban body polls held last year, the TMC leader claimed his party secured 24% vote share and emerged as the principal opposition force in front of BJP.

To be sure, according to the State Election Commission, the TMC was indeed the runner up in the Agartala municipality but ended up at the third spot in the overall vote share across the state. The party secured 16.39% vote share across the state, next to the CPI (M) which received 18.13% votes. The BJP was way ahead; it secured 59% votes and won 11 out of the 14 urban bodies that went to polls. In all, the BJP won 217 of the 222 seats that voted in addition to the 112 seats that it netted uncontested.

Abhishek Banerjee is expected to meet state Trinamool Congress leaders and supporters later in the evening.

The Trinamool Congress, which started its journey in Tripura in 1999 with former chief minister Late Sudhir Ranjan Majumder, never formed government or won any assembly election. The TMC did have six MLAs in 2016, but they had shifted from the Congress party and later jumped to the BJP once again in 2017, barely months before the 2018 assembly elections, which brought the BJP to power in the state.