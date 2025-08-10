Uttarkashi, Construction of a vital Bailey bridge along the Gangotri National Highway, aimed at restoring connectivity to the disaster-hit areas of Uttarkashi and transport food supplies to affected people, was in its final stages on Sunday, with officials expecting it to be ready later in the afternoon. Bailey bridge to restore connectivity in flood-hit Uttarkashi nears completion: Officials

A Bailey bridge is a kind of modular bridge that can be quickly assembled with pre-built parts.

Authorities have stepped up efforts to supply relief materials to those stranded by the devastating mudslide in Kheer Ganga on Tuesday that tore through homes and hotels and left a trail of destruction in its wake.

The district administration has confirmed four deaths in the tragedy, the recovery of two bodies and 49 people are missing since the disaster.

The sixth day of rescue operations to evacuate the stranded and find the missing was delayed till 10 am on Sunday due to bad weather.

Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli directed authorities to supply 2,000 litres of diesel per day to Dharali and ensure that LPG cylinders are given to the affected.

Horses and mules are also being used to transport essential supplies until roads are repaired and become operational, he said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off nearly half a dozen vehicles carrying disaster relief material from his camp office in Dehradun for the affected people in Dharali.

Dispatched by Kotak Mahindra Bank, under a CSR initiative, for relief and rehabilitation in Dharali, the raw rations, including flour, rice, pulses, spices, edible oil and essential items of daily use like toothpaste, bathing and washing soaps, are sufficient for 10 to 12 days.

The chief minister thanked the bank for providing relief materials and said there will be no shortage of rations, he said.

Officials said the Bailey bridge, being built over Limchagad between Gangnani and Dharali, is in its final phase and is likely to be ready by Sunday afternoon. It will help restore connectivity to the affected areas, they said.

Blockages along the highway at Songad, Dabrani, Harsil and Dharali due to erosion by the Bhagirathi river or landslide debris are also being cleared on a war footing, they added.

However, bad weather on Sunday morning delayed the evacuation of stranded people by helicopters, which could start off only by 10 am. More than 1,000 people had been evacuated by Saturday.

Medical teams, including specialist doctors, are stationed in the disaster-affected area to continuously provide their services.

A large amount of food and relief material is being sent to Harsil helipad from Matli helipad for the affected people in helicopters.

The helicopters have made more than 260 sorties since the start of rescue operations on August 7. Eight helicopters are being operated from Matli helipad. Apart from them, Chinook, Mi-17, ALH-1 and Cheetah helicopters of the Army are also providing support in the airlifting operation from the Chinyalisaur airstrip.

The search for the missing in the flood-ravaged Dharali also continued, with the help of SDRF sniffer dogs and state-of-the-art equipment such as victim locating and thermal imaging cameras.

The SDRF is also preparing to deploy its divers with rafts to aid the ongoing search operations, officials said.

