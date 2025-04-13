Menu Explore
Bains should support resolution of Sikhs' issues, not interfere in internal matters: Jathedar

PTI |
Apr 13, 2025 09:58 PM IST

Bains should support resolution of Sikhs' issues, not interfere in internal matters: Jathedar

Amritsar, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj, the Akal Takht's officiating jathedar, on Sunday asked Punjab minister Harjot Singh Bains to support the resolution of issues of Sikhs and not interfere in their internal affairs.

Bains should support resolution of Sikhs' issues, not interfere in internal matters: Jathedar
Bains should support resolution of Sikhs' issues, not interfere in internal matters: Jathedar

Gargajj's statement came days after Bains had raised the issue of the removal of three jathedars by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee in the Punjab Assembly.

In a statement, Gargajj said he was pleased that Bains considered himself a part of the 'panth '.

However, the statement he made in the assembly pertained to an internal Sikh matter that will be decided by the 'Khalsa Panth' itself and not the House, he added.

The SGPC president has already sought suggestions from the Sikh community and organisations on the rules pertaining to jathedars, Gargajj said.

"If Harjot Singh Bains considers himself a part of the 'panth', he should understand the appropriate forum for raising 'panthic' issues and share any suggestions through the proper channels," he said.

He said he requested Bains to ensure the construction of the road connecting the two takhts from Garhshankar to Sri Anandpur Sahib.

He noted that Sikh organisation Kar Sewa Qila Anandgarh Sahib, with support of the Sangat, was constructing about 10 kilometres of the road by itself and said it was the responsibility of the government as it collected taxes from the people.

The jathedar asked Bains to raise issues such as the release of Bandi Singhs in the assembly.

On March 28, Bains raised in the assembly the issue of the removal of three jathedars.

The SGPC had removed Giani Raghbir Singh as the Akal Takht jathedar and Giani Sultan Singh as the Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib jathedar earlier that month. In February, Giani Harpreet Singh was relieved of his duties as jathedar of the Takht Sri Damdama Sahib.

These takhts are among the five seats of power in Sikhism, with the Akal Takht being the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / India News / Bains should support resolution of Sikhs' issues, not interfere in internal matters: Jathedar
