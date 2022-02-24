Bajrang Dal activist murder: BJP leaders ignored our warnings during funeral procession, says official

Minister of rural development and panchayat raj KS Eshwarappa and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders disregarded repeated warnings by the Shivamogga district administration against carrying out a funeral procession for Harsha on Monday, people aware of the developments said on Wednesday.

Anticipating communal unrest after Bajrang Dal activist Harsha Jingade’s murder on February 20, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders , which were disregarded by the minister and other BJP leaders, one local official added, asking not to be named.

“Senior police and district administration officials approached Eshwarappa, asking him not to carry out the procession but there was no response,” the official said. Eshwarappa and Shivamogga member of Parliament BY Raghavendra were among the top leaders who led the procession — despite prohibitory orders — which unleashed a mob that attacked several Muslim neighbourhoods, pelting stones and damaging property in the violence that lasted several hours on Monday.

The official, however, said that Raghavendra was not present when Eshwarappa was asked not to carry out the procession. “Whosoever is making allegations, will get their answers slowly. There are many people who are furious at this time and the government and party (BJP) are observing who is saying what,” Eshwarappa said on Wednesday.

“We will take the actions that need to be taken,” he said. Eshwarappa was on Tuesday criticised by BJP president JP Nadda for his comments on February 9 that the saffron flag would one day replace the national flag.

Harsha Jingade, alias, Harsha Hindu, was murdered by miscreants on Sunday night in Bharati Nagar of Shivamogga around 8-8-30 pm. Eight people, all Muslims, have been arrested for the crime.

Reacting to Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s charge that Eshwarappa was responsible for the riots in Shivamogga after Harsha’s murder, Bommai said: “Congress leaders are used to government-sponsored programmes in the past. They are saying this based on their own experience.”

The communally sensitive Shivamogga region has witnessed several instances of unrest, including desecration of religious places as well as a chain of retaliatory murders. In Monday’s incident, at least 14 first information reports (FIRs) have been filed relating to the violence.

“We never allowed nor gave the permission (for the procession),” Shivamogga deputy commissioner (DC) Selvamani R had said on Tuesday. A case will be registered against those who gathered near the hospital and took out the procession, he added.

District administration officials said that they feared that the situation would turn violent as over 200 persons had forcefully entered the McGann District Hospital on Sunday night after Harsha’s body was brought to the casualty ward.This was confirmed to HT by at least three hospital officials and doctors.

“ One person even flashed a sword,” said an official from McGann hospital, requesting anonymity. The official added that the hospital has not filed any complaint so far but that the CCTV footage of the incident was handed over to the police.

“Harsha was brought to the hospital around 9.30pm and was gasping. He died within five minutes of being brought in,” said the hospital official. The victim suffered at least 10 stab wounds, said the official.

On Monday, with little support, the district administration turned mute spectator to the violence that followed the funeral procession.The Rapid Action Force (RAF) — which is normally stationed in nearby Bhadravathi — has been deployed for the ongoing Uttar Pradesh elections, forcing a delay with a stand-in team being brought in from Chennai, the first official added.

“The violence was initiated by anti-social elements present in these localities,” said state BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra,

“After the murder, naturally people wanted to take out a procession. I know police initiated Section 144. They (right wing groups) wanted to take out a peaceful rally but unfortunately the reaction of anti-social elements created a mess,” Vijayendra added.