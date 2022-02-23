Bajrang Dal worker killing: Peace in Shivamogga, central forces patrol Udupi

Bajrang Dal worker Harsha's murder continues to keep Karnataka on its toes. The Rapid Action Force on Wednesday carried out a patrol on the streets of Udupi, news agency ANI reported.



The paramiilitary force along with the local police is patrolling in Udupi, which has been a hotbed of Hijab protest in the recent weeks.



However, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra has categorically denied that the ongoing hijab protests and the 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha Jingade's murder are not at all related.



On Wednesday, the state home minister told ANI that peace was restored in Shivamogga. Remember, the district is under curfew for the next two days.

“Everything is under control, peace restored in Shivamogga. I thank people for that. The police are taking action which is needed at this point in time. There is no question of safeguarding anybody, thorough investigation will be done and action will be taken against culprits,” the minister said.



As of now, a total of eight people have been arrested for the killing of Harsha Jingade, which has become a focal point in the run up to the 2023 Assembly polls in the state.

Eight arrested as of now officially, others are being interrogated, investigation going on in all angles. Senior officers, including 2 ADGPs, and the Police force are doing an investigation: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Bajrang Dal activist Harsha's death case pic.twitter.com/OUVj5nsLIC — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

The 26-year-old was stabbed by six people while he was near his home in Seegehatti. Harsha Hindu, as he was popularly known, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Violent protests took place during the Bajrang Dal worker's funeral procession, leaving three people injured. Incidents of stone pelting, torching of vehicles were also reported from across the district, which is 250 kilometres away from state capital Bengaluru.



