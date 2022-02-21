Bajrang Dal worker killing sets off clashes in Karnataka; 3 detained

Bengaluru: Karnataka minister for rural development and Panchayati Raj, KS Eshwarappa, on Monday alleged the involvement of Muslims in the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist on Sunday night, even though police have not made any statement to the effect.

Alleging that Muslim anti-social elements had killed the activist, Harsha, Eshwarappa told reporters on Monday,“I’m very disturbed by the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist... I’m going to Shivamogga now to analyse the situation. We’ll not allow ‘goondaism’.”

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that police had clues on who the perpetrators were. “They will be nabbed as soon as possible. I have directed the police authorities to prevent any untoward incident in Shivamogga,” he said.

The CM noted that Harsha was a Hindu activist “who... belonged to the Sangatan”. He was stabbed to death on Sunday evening, resulting in a tense atmosphere at Shivamogga.

Bommai did not comment on Eshwarappa’s allegations. “All I can say is that investigation will bring out the truth,” he said.

Eshwarappa is already facing criticism from the Opposition Congress in the state for his remarks that the saffron flag will replace the tricolour in several years.

Responding to Eshwarappa’s allegations, Karnataka Congress chief, DK Shivakumar, said: “He has already violated the Indian Flag Code. A case must be registered against him and he must be sacked. He has brought shame to the country and the national flag… It (Harsha’s killing) has nothing to do with the hijab issue. It was the result of personal enmity between two groups... the police must thoroughly investigate the incident.”

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah demanded the resignation of home minister Araga Jnanendra over the incident. He said: “The murder was committed in the Shivamogga district from where the home minister, Eshwarappa and Yediyurappa hail. Hence, I demand the resignation of the home minister. I condemn this murder. Congress believes in non-violence. The culprits must be punished immediately,” he added.

Prathap Simha, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament from Mysuru-Kodagu on Monday lashed out at the Basavaraj Bommai-led state government, calling it “shameful” that a “Hindu” worker of the party was killed under its own administration. He said that it was very painful to see Harsha’s body but at the same time it was shameful that even after the BJP government came to power, the situation remains unchanged.

“When all our workers were murdered, we used to blame KFD (Karnataka Forum for Dignity, which was later merged with Popular Front of India), SDPI (social democratic party of India) and then in power, Siddaramaiah. That they were responsible. Now it is our own government,” Simha said.

He added that talk of maintaining peace despite the violations during the hijab row, with no action, is making it harder for the workers to believe the party. “For Harsha, they said that they will take strict action, and will our workers believe this? When will we take action? This is why I feel ashamed,” the MP said.

The statements add to the pressure on Bommai who has been attacked by his own partymen ever since he took office in July last year, replacing BS Yediyurappa over several other senior BJP leaders.

Minister of state for agriculture and farmers’ welfare, Shobha Karandlaje -- an advocate for Hindu rights -- on Monday sent a letter to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, demanding that the murder probe be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Karandlaje alleged that the murder was the handiwork of “extremist elements”. She said that the people behind the murder of Harsha were the same ones who had killed Rudresh in Bengaluru.

Rudresh, an office bearer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), was murdered in January 2018, which the now MP from Chikmagaluru-Udupi and Union minister, had added to the list of “Hindus” who were targeted by extremist elements under the alleged protection of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.

The BJP had succeeded to a very large extent with this campaign to secure 104 of the 224 seats in Karnataka in the 2018 elections.

Karandlaje, who has maintained a stoic silence over the hijab row in her constituency has been a strong advocate of the Hindu-Muslim divide. On July 8, 2017, she had submitted a list to then home minister Rajnath Singh in which she alleged that 23 Hindus were “murdered” in Karnataka since 2015. Her list included even those who died by suicide.