New Delhi, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday said that demolition work should be prohibited in the National Capital Region during the peak pollution period, i.e., October to December. Ban demolition work in NCR from Oct to Dec: Bhupender Yadav

Chairing a high-level meeting to review action plans of the municipal bodies of Delhi and Sonepat, he also said that construction and demolition work should not be allowed in the region until construction and demolition waste handling and processing infrastructure is created and identified within a 10 km radius of the site.

The minister asked all agencies to work in mission mode to achieve a 40 per cent reduction in the air quality index over the next one year.

Stressing the importance of a "Whole-of-Government" and "Whole-of-Society" approach to effectively address air pollution, he said there is a need to improve the "global image of the national capital".

He directed the removal of illegal parking and encroachments from 62 identified traffic congestion hotspots in Delhi.

"A detailed plan is to be prepared to identify road corridors and enable signal-free movement during peak traffic hours from 9 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 7 pm, in coordination with Delhi Police. Vehicles below BS-IV standards are not to be allowed on these corridors," a statement quoted the minister as saying.

Yadav stressed the need to check unplanned urban expansion and called for last-mile connectivity for residents of high-rise buildings to nearby public transport hubs to increase the use of public transport facilities and reduce peak-hour congestion.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi was asked to adopt a 360-degree approach encompassing legislative reforms, enforcement action, and provision of alternative solutions to people living or working in encroachments.

"These measures are to be on the lines of voluntary relocation models followed in tiger reserves, with the objective of eliminating traffic congestion and pollution hotspots," the statement said.

The minister directed fast-tracking the liquidation of Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur legacy waste dump sites to achieve tangible results by the end of 2026.

The removal of stray animals from roads was also emphasised to prevent accidents and traffic jams.

The Commission for Air Quality Management was requested to analyse PNG production and consumption bills of industrial units to assess the actual transition of polluting units to clean fuel.

