Ban on flying objects over RSS HQ in Nagpur extended

NAGPUR: Considering the threat perception to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur, the police on Tuesday extended the prohibitory orders on flying of aerial objects, including drones, on the RSS headquarters and other vital installations in the city till March 31.

Following the information on a terror plan emerged during the interrogation of a man arrested in Jammu and Kashmir last month, the city police had beefed up the security at and around the RSS national headquarters. It was emerged that the operatives of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) allegedly conducted a recce of sensitive establishments. During the period, the city police had also banned flying drones near the RSS headquarters and taking photographs.

The city police commissioner, Amitesh Kumar even visited the RSS headquarters with senior police personnel last month and took stock of the security measures there. Such measures were taken after a young man from Kashmir, who conducted a recce in and around the RSS headquarters, was detained. It turned out that Jaish operatives visited Nagpur in July 2021 and stayed in Nagpur for two days.

The Nagpur police said that any drone found within a 2-km radius will either be destroyed or seized by the police. The use of drones in a “no-drone” zone could also invite legal action.

Issuing an order to extend the ban on flying aerial objects, the joint commissioner of police, Nagpur city, Aswati Dorje stated that flying activities of Non-Conventional Aerial Objects, including drones, remote controlled or remotely piloted aircrafts and aircraft systems, para-gliders, aero-models and parachute related activities will not be allowed within the 3 km radius from the perimeter of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur; Headquarter Maintenance Command, Indian Air Force, Vayusena Nagar, Nagpur and within 2 km radius of RSS Headquarters, Mahal, Nagpur except for aerial surveillance by the Nagpur Police.

The Joint CP issued the notification under Sections 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Drones can be flown after prior permission in writing from deputy commissioner of police, special branch, Nagpur City, she said. Any person contravening this order is liable to be punished under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860 and under other relevant provisions of law, Aswati warned.