Ban on political rallies extended by a week

As Covid-19 cases continue to surge across the country, the Election Commission on Saturday extended its ban on political rallies, roadshows and street corner meetings in five election-bound states till January 22, although it relaxed rules for indoor meetings.

The election watchdog allowed indoor meetings of maximum 300 people or 50% capacity of the meeting hall or limits prescribed by the state disaster management authorities. “Political parties shall ensure the compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour & guidelines and Model Code of Conduct at all occasions during the activities connected with elections,” the commission said.

It said fresh instructions on campaigning will be issued after a review once the extended ban ends.

The decision was taken after the commission held separate virtual meetings with the health ministry, chief secretaries and health secretaries of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, and the chief electoral officers of the five poll-bound states.

The elections for five assemblies will be held in seven phases from February 10. The results will be declared on March 10, the commission announced last week. It earlier placed restrictions of meetings till January 15.

During Saturday’s meetings, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra along with election commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey held a review of the present status and projected trends of the Covid-19 pandemic, with special focus in the five poll-going states. “Vaccination status and action plan for expeditiously completing vaccination for 1st, 2nd and booster dose for eligible persons amongst frontline workers and polling personnel was also reviewed,” an official statement said.

Political parties will have to focus on virtual rallies rather than large in-person gatherings. Other containment measures include curbs on the number of vehicles accompanying a candidate for the submission of nomination, which will be restricted to two instead of five.

The chambers of returning officers should have sufficient space to perform the functions of nomination, scrutiny and symbol allocation following social distancing norms, the commission said.

It has allowed only 1,250 voters in each polling station instead of the usual 1,500. The number was capped at 1,000 for the previous two rounds of state elections. There will be mandatory sanitisation of polling stations and thermal checking of all those casting their vote.

The commission is also running a pilot project to live-track overcrowding of voters at various poll booths to ensure safety norms are followed.

Covid patients and those who are quarantined will be allowed to cast their vote in the last hour of polling under the supervision of health authorities, the commission said. Sector magistrates will coordinate this in their allocated polling stations and record of such electors shall be maintained by the presiding officer, it said.

All electoral offences will be brought to the fore and not just Covid-related offences. All violations will be dealt with by the chief secretary or the chief of the state disaster management authority of the concerned state, he added.

The election body has issued Covid-19 directions to all states, including writing to chief secretaries to expedite vaccination; increasing the number of polling stations; and reducing the number of people who will vote in each booth.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Punjab election in-charge, said last week that his party was ready to hold virtual rallies in the wake of the ban on poll rallies amid rising Covid-19 cases. “The BJP is fully prepared. The BJP did virtual rallies during the West Bengal assembly polls also. And when the political parties across the world were in hibernation, during the first and the second wave of Covid-19, even at that time, BJP workers were reaching out to people through virtual platforms,” Shekhawat said.

Samajwadi spokesperson Abdul Hafiz Gandhi had said: “The Samajwadi Party campaign is going well, including the party president’s rath yatras. SP is getting overwhelming public support. If any decision regarding virtual rallies comes from the Election Commission, then the party will look into it. It will be hypothetical to say anything now.”

Last year, the commission courted controversy throughout the eight-phase West Bengal election, beginning with the prolonged duration of polls to not conceding to the Opposition’s demands to club the last three phases in view of the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases. A police complaint was filed against the poll panel for culpable homicide by the wife of a Trinamool Congress candidate who died of Covid-19.