Ban opinion polls immediately: Samajwadi Party sends petition to ECI

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking a ban on opinion polls being aired by several television news channels.

State president of the SP, Naresh Uttam Patel in a short letter to the ECI wrote: “Ban, with immediate effect, the opinion polls being run on television news channels”. Patel, also marking the copy of the letter to the chief electoral officer (CEO), UP, wrote in Hindi: “The dates for the elections to the UP assembly were declared on January 8 and the nomination filing for the first phase of the polls is already over. The state is going to have polls in seven phases for which the last date of polling is on March 7 and counting of votes will be held on March 10. Several television news channels are running opinion polls that are misleading the voters, and the elections are getting affected. At the same time it is also an open violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for elections...So for free, fair, fearless polls it is necessary to ban opinion polls on television news channels with an immediate effect.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Abdul Hafiq Gandhi said: “What’s the point in having an election, if TV channels are issuing verdicts like this that might affect voters’ mindset? It is necessary to ban the opinion polls to make it a level playing field for all in the fray. We all are well aware of the history of opinion polls and how off the mark they often turn out to be. And also the credibility of such survey has been under dispute.”

“When these surveys happen, who does them; I have never come across any surveyor of any such opinion polls. Then there also is an issue about such poll surveys sample size. How could a tiny sample size against the vast population of the state, reflect a true picture of the entire state. Surveys must be banned,” the SP spokesperson emphasised.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON