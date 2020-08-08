‘Banish squalor from India’: PM Modi appeals on Quit India movement anniversary

india

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 18:26 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled Mahatma Gandhi led Quit India movement started on this day in 1942 and termed it the perfect occasion to force squalor, poverty, open defecation, water scarcity, terrorism and discrimination to quit India. He also called for beginning a campaign for creating community toilets, especially in rural India.

Prime Minister’s comments came while interacting with school children during the inauguration of the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, an interactive experience centre on Swachh Bharat Mission, established at Rajghat in Delhi to showcase the various aspects of NDA government’s flagship social change drive between 2014 and 2019.

“Was it possible to even imagine that cleanliness drive could be linked to the freedom struggle? Mahatma Gandhi not only saw it but also made it possible through a campaign to connect the masses with the freedom struggle,” PM said, stressing on the importance of cleanliness in empowering masses.

The centre has been launched as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and to mark the country’s progress in achieving sanitation and mitigating squalid living through the Swachh Bharat Mission and to serve as an inspiration for its adoption by masses including the new generation.

“Around 60 crore Indians were connected with cleanliness living in 60 months due to the drive. The drive has given poor and the downtrodden dignity and confidence while giving them conditions for a healthy life,” PM Modi told the children.

He also outlined the importance of hygienic living in battling the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have to step out and carry out our business and still safeguard ourselves from Corona. For this we have to wear masks, maintain 6ft distance and avoid spitting in the open,” said the PM.

Earlier, he took a round of the new facility and watched an audio visual presentation highlighting its features. He also went through a 360 degree audio-visual show, which narrates the country’s sanitation journey in a story form.

The centre has 11 zones representing the five year journey of the Swachh Bharat Mission from 2014 to 2019, often described as the largest behaviour change campaign in the history of the world.