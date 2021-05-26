Bank holidays in June 2021: Banks to remain closed for 9 days, see complete list here

Banks in India would remain closed for nine days in the month of June, including the weekend holidays, according to the holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The RBI’s calendar also showed that the schedule, except those for the weekends, would be different across various cities in the country.

The three main holidays include, YMA Day/Raja Sankranti on June 15, Guru Hargobind Ji’s birthday on June 25 and Remna Ni on June 30, declared as holidays under negotiable instruments act. Apart from this, on the second and the fourth Saturdays on June 12 and 26 respectively and on the four Sundays on June 6, 13, 20 and 27, banks would remain closed in all places due to the weekend.

Here is the list of holidays and the cities where the banks would be closed for them -

June 15 (YMA Day/Raja Sankranti) - Banks would be closed in Aizawl in Mizoram and Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on June 15 (Tuesday).

June 25 (Guru Hargobind Ji’s birthday) - The day has been declared a holiday in Jammu, Srinagar, according to the RBI calendar.

June 30 (Remna Ni) - This will be the second holiday in Aizawl, Mizoram, in June 2021 on the occasion of Remna Ni.

In the month of May, there were six days which were declared as holiday under negotiable instruments act across various cities on May 1 (Maharashtra Din/May Day or Labour Day), May 7 (Jumat-ul-Vida), May 10 (Shab-i-Qadr), May 13 (Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)), May 14 (Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya) and May 26 (Buddha Pournima), the RBI holiday calendar also showed.