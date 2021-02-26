Bank holidays in March 2021: Banks to remain closed for 11 days, check dates her
- However, bank holidays are not observed by all states and it may vary as per the specific state or region. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country.
Banks in India will remain closed for 11 days in the month of March, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. The banks will remain closed for five days -- March 5, March 11, March 22, March 29 and March 30. Besides this, it will also remain closed on four Sundays and two Saturdays.
However, bank holidays are not observed by all states and it may vary as per the specific state or region. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country. The bank account holders are advised to plan their transactions accordingly.
Banking services are also expected to be affected as many bank unions have given a call for strike in protest against the government's privatisation plan. The two-day long strike will be observed on March 15 and 16. Bank unions are also planning to march towards Parliament in Delhi on March 10. "If the government proceeds further, we will intensify the agitation and go for prolonged strikes and indefinite strike. We demand the government to reconsider their decision," All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) has said.
Check the dates here:
March 4, 2021: Sunday
March 5, 2021: Holiday in Mizoram to celebrate Chapcher Kut
March 7, 2021: Sunday
March 11, 2021: Mahashivratri
March 14, 2021: Sunday
March 22, 2021: Bihar Day
March 13, 2021: Second Saturday
March 14, 2021: Sunday
March 21, 2021: Sunday
March 27, 2021: Fourth Saturday
March 28, 2021: Sunday
March 29, 2021: Dhuleti/Yaosang second day
March 30, 2021: Holi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s active Covid-19 cases climb to 155,986; tally over 11.06 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court to hear contempt plea on tigress Avni killing today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 years of Balakot: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah lead tributes to Indian Air Force
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Pakistan armies announce ceasefire: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK court clears Nirav Modi’s extradition: All you need to know about case, what follows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nirav Modi’s extradition: CBI, ED submitted over 40,000 docs to prove conspiracy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF strengthened capabilities after Balakot, deployed new acquisitions in Ladakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Early onset of summer in NW India despite La Nina’s cooling effect?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT | Congress asks DMK for 54 seats in assembly polls
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Transport, trade unions call for ‘Bharat Bandh’; farmers' unions to join
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank holidays in March 2021: Banks to remain closed for 11 days, check dates her
- However, bank holidays are not observed by all states and it may vary as per the specific state or region. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juvenile convict to be let off with fine in 22-years old murder case
- The question before the Supreme Court was whether the accused should be tried as a juvenile as under the Juvenile Justice Act, 1986 as it then prevailed when the crime was committed as those under 16 years were termed juvenile under the act.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared: What next
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Co-accused in Nodeep Kaur case has multiple injuries: Medical report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
S Jaishankar, China counterpart review disengagement at LAC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox