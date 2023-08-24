Fresh arrest in PMLA case linked to Kamal Nath’s kin

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a banker, Nitin Bhatnagar, as part of its money laundering probe in connection with the ₹354-crore bank fraud case, involving Ratul Puri, the businessman nephew of senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday. Ratul Puri (File)

Bhatnagar, a former relationship manager of the Bank of Singapore, was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Tuesday.

The ED probe stems from an August 2019 first information report (FIR) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that said that Moser Baer India Ltd, and its promoters cheated and defrauded Central Bank of India over a ₹354.51-crore loan taken from it.

Both CBI and ED booked Ratul Puri, his father Deepak Puri, and mother Nita (Kamal Nath’s sister). ED arrested Ratul Puri in 2019 and he is now out on bail.

Moser Baer manufactured optical storage devices such as compact discs, DVDs, and solid-state drives.

Puri resigned from the post of executive director of the company in 2012, but his parents continued to be on the board, the Central Bank of India had said in its complaint to CBI.

The company was taking loans from various banks since 2009 and underwent debt restructuring several times. When it was unable to pay the debt, a forensic audit was done and the company’s accounts were declared fraudulent by the Central Bank of India on April 20, 2019.

Bhatnagar, ED told a Delhi court on Tuesday, “facilitated” opening of a bank account for a company, Pristine River Investments Ltd, in the Bank of Singapore, where he was a relationship manager.

The company was owned by Savannah Trust of which Ratul Puri was the “settler”, ED said. It alleged that the company (Pristine River) was used for layering proceeds of crime and Bhatnagar “knowingly assisted in doing so for the main accused Ratul Puri”.

“Bhatnagar was instrumental in doing certain other acts which do have a bearing in connection with the present case,” ED added.