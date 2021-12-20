Banks to remain closed for 6 out of 10 days in December. Check details here

Following several common holidays in October and November due to the festival season, public and private sector banks in the country will also remain closed for as many as six days across different states for the rest of December 2021.

The list of holidays includes one common holiday across all states on Christmas on December 25, which also falls on the last Saturday this month and is by default a holiday across all banks. Banks will also be shut for the weekend on Sunday, December 26.

Apart from the two common holidays, banks in some cities will also be closed on December 24, 27, 30 and 31 on account of regional festivals. Aizawl and Shillong will have a maximum of four days of holidays among all major cities, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) holiday calendar.

Earlier on December 3 and 18, banks remained closed in Panaji and Shillong for the Feast of St Francis Xavier and the death anniversary of U SoSo Tham, respectively.

However, the holidays that fall on the other days in December are not uniform across all states and would only be observed in some states.

Here is the list of remaining bank holidays for this month:

December 24: Banks will remain closed in Aizawl and Shillong due to Christmas Eve celebrations.

December 25: Official bank holidays on the occasion of Christmas across the country. Bank shutters would be down in Agartala, Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

December 26: A weekend holiday on Sunday for all banks across the country.

December 27: Christmas celebrations would continue in Aizawl and banks would remain closed on the day.

December 30: Bank holiday for the regional holiday of U Kiang Nangbah in Shillong.

December 31: Aizawl will have another day of a bank holiday on account of New Year’s Eve.