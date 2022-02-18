Banning hijab not against Constitutional rights: Govt

The Karnataka government defended an order issued on February 5 giving the College Development Committee the power to decide on whether students can wear the hijab, but also went on to add that banning the hijab would not violate the rights given under the Constitution. It further said that if the CDC allowed the hijab, then the government could over-rule it if there is a challenge.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All of this came as the bench of chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi continued to hear the petitions filed by Muslim girl students, who have challenged the action of a government college in denying their entry for wearing a hijab.

The government’s defence came as the Karnataka high court on Friday questioned it for issuing on January 25, a Government Order that said that banning hijab (headscarf) will not violate Article 25 of the Constitution, which gives people freedom to practice their religion.

During the hearing, advocate general Prabhuling Navadgi argued that the GO is innocuous , and does not affect any of the petitioners’ rights. However, the HC pointed out a paragraph in the GO that observed that banning of hijab would not violate Article 25, referring to certain High Court and Supreme Court judgements. “You say the GO is innocuous. But you say banning hijab will not violate Article 25. What was the necessity of saying all that?” the Chief Justice asked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In response, the AG argued: “Conscious stand of the state is that we do not want to intervene in religious matter. We could have said the hijab was against secularism and said it is not permissible. We have not. It is a stated stand of the state we did not want to intervene.”

However, when the bench asked the AG whether the State would have no objection if the College Development Committee (CDC) — the AG argued it has the power to decide the uniform in colleges — allows wearing hijab, the AG said that the government retained revisional powers.

“If CDC permits wearing of hijab, under Section 131 Education Act we have revisional powers, and if there is an objection, State can decide. As of now, in the order we have given autonomy to CDC,” the AG said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CJ Awasthi then asked, “Wasn’t the GO premature? On one hand, you are saying a High-Level Committee is to be constituted, then on the other hand you issue these GOs.”

“The government, considering exigencies, issued these orders under Section 133 (of Karnataka Education Act). These are unusual situations which came up,” the AG responded.

The court further pointed out that the GO does not explicitly prohibit hijab and it could lead to misunderstanding among common people.

Chief Justice Awasthi also questioned the AG on the necessity of referring to all the older judgements on hijab.

“The draftsman (of the GO) has become enthusiastic and said public order...The question of proscribing or prescribing hijab does not arise. The State has given complete autonomy to the CDC and to private management for private colleges,” the AG replied.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Friday marked the sixth of the hearing in the hijab controversy, which began after six students at the government pre-university college in Udupi were denied entry to class for wearing a hijab, on December 28. One of these students filed a petition challenging the decision in the HC and several other petitions were filed subsequently.

During the hearing on Friday. AG Navadgi told the Karnataka High Court the government has taken the stand that wearing of hijab does not fall within the essential religious practice of Islam. The AG also added that the government also does not think that the right to wear hijab can be traced to Article 19(1) and the practice of hijab must pass the test of constitutional morality and individual dignity as expounded by the Supreme Court in the Sabarimala and Shayara Bano (Triple Talaq) case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later during their hearing, justice Dixit asked the advocate general about the government decision to appoint an MLA in college CDCs. “...can those political views enter the campus? It is not that we have no respect for MLAs. But point is, MLA is a more political character. Whether that character should have been overtone in the administration of an educational institution? It is not about this party or that party.”

“The desirability of MLAs in committee is a matter of debate...My submission is that GO is exercised under section 133 (2), therefore challenge has to fail,” the AG responded. This is the section of the Karnataka Education Act on uniforms. The court adjourned the matter to Monday, February 21.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON